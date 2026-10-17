Mookie Betts Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After Disappointing NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts addressed the team's fanbase following their National League Championship Series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Betts took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Dodgers fans, vowing that the team will do what it can to get back to the mountaintop.

“This season didn’t end the way we wanted, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us along the way,” Betts wrote in an Instagram post.

“Through the ups and downs, you continued to show up and show love. I don’t take any of that for granted. Thank you, Dodger Nation.”

The Dodgers were unable to etch their name in MLB lore, failing to become the first NL team to ever win three consecutive titles.

The Brewers got the best of them in the seven-game series, sweeping the back-to-back defending champions in the NLCS. It was an outcome few people expected.

The Dodgers had all the tools to become the first three-peat champions since the 2000 New York Yankees; however, the Brewers looked hungrier and more desperate when it mattered most.

Mookie Betts’ Offensive Struggles Have Become a Major Concern

Los Angeles' payroll did nothing for them when they needed it most this October. Betts was among the Dodgers' best hitters in the playoffs, but that's not saying much. The 34-year-old hit .207 in the postseason to go along with a .550 OPS. He didn't have a home run or run batted in across 29 at-bats, mainly out of the leadoff spot.

His postseason numbers this season were slightly below his career postseason numbers.

Betts has endured multiple seasons of offensive regression due to a combination of physical health issues, injuries, positional demands and a natural decline in bat speed and hard-hit metrics.

Advanced metrics show a drop in his bat speed, barrel percentage and hard-hit rate compared to his peak MVP-caliber seasons.

It's been a struggle for Betts at the plate more often than not, and his move to shortstop did him no favors.

The move to shortstop certainly made his bat take a backseat to his defense, which has only gotten better despite his age and not playing everyday shortstop in his career until the 2024 season.

Betts has his own issues to worry about. In the meantime, the Dodgers have a flurry of roster questions that they will need to address in the coming months.

The Dodgers’ Championship Window Remains Open

The Dodgers will look to reach the World Series again in 2027 after failing to three-peat in 2026.

If the Dodgers make the right moves this summer and translate them into more consistent play on the field, they could be in a position to raise another championship banner. However, there's still plenty that needs to happen before that becomes a reality.

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