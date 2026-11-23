The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing a longer offseason than usual over the last few years. Not only did it begin quicker than expected after an elimination in the National League Championship Series, but an impending MLB lockout is going to put a halt to the baseball world.

Though the looming lockout would bar all communication between 40-man roster players and organizations, it doesn't stop the areas of improvement the Dodgers must still address. Their bullpen has already been depleted this offseason, and the postseason was a clear showing as to why LA needs to get more consistent bats in the lineup.

Free agency has been an avenue long utilized by the Dodgers, who are never afraid to spend top dollar on top talent. However, many potential trade candidates could also present themselves as options that could get the Dodgers back to the World Series in 2027.

1. Zach Neto, SS, Los Angeles Angels

Neto, who will be 26 next season, has been linked to the Dodgers for years, mostly because of his proximity to Dodger Stadium and the Angels' lack of winning in recent years. Neto is arbitration eligible through the 2029 campaign, and him sliding into the shortstop position would make the team younger and alleviate some pressure on superstar Mookie Betts, who could move to second base.

Over the last three seasons, Neto has hit .248 with an OPS+ of 117, which is 17% higher than league average. This past season, he launched a career-high 27 home runs and tied a career-mark with 77 RBIs.

2. Trevor Megill, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

The Long Beach, CA native will be 33 years old next month and is coming off another fantastic season closing things down for the World Series champions. He followed up his inaugural All-Star campaign in 2025 with a 2.63 ERA across a career-high 61.2 innings of work in 2026.

His production only increased during the postseason (partially at the expense of the Dodgers) with a 2.00 ERA across eight appearances to go along with five October saves. If the Dodgers are able to fill the Evan Phillips-sized gap in the bullpen with a championship-caliber closer, the 2027 campaign would immediately look brighter for LA.

3. Drew Rasmussen, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

Rasmussen is coming off back-to-back years that ended in the top 10 of Cy Young award voting, with 2026 featuring a 2.67 ERA, a career-high 172 innings and a bWAR of 4.6. His strikeout to walk ratio (a career-high 174 strikeouts to 32 walks) was the best in the American League.

The Dodgers lost Tarik Skubal to the New York Mets in free agency, and could look for an elite option to replace him in the rotation. Rasmussen would be just that.

Bonus: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, SS

One of the most exciting talents in baseball is the Reds' 6-foot-6 shortstop. De La Cruz put up another sensationa; season in 2026, hitting .283 with a .880 OPS, a career-high 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

He would bring another elite bat to the offense and will only be 25 years old when next season starts, perhaps indicating that the best is yet to come.

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