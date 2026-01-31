Mookie Betts Teaches Shortstop Drills at Dodger Stadium

There were plenty of questions when the Los Angeles Dodgers planned to move Mookie Betts out of right field but he's navigated it well and became a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last year.

As Betts prepares to enter his third season as the Dodgers' shortstop, he recently was playing the role of mentor during drills at Dodger Stadium.

In a video initially shared by Minor Leaguer Nick Shumpert, Betts is heard offering verbal explanations and going through fielding and throwing drills.

For Betts it marked somewhat of a role reversal as it was just last offseason he was receiving guidance from Troy Tulowitzki. And on multiple occasions throughout 2025 he cited how helpful Miguel Rojas was in learning the intricacies of the position.

Shumpert is the son of longtime Major Leaguer Terry Shumpert and Betts' cousin. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers but rejected a significant signing bonus and attended San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas.

Unfortunately for Shumpert, he struggled and was drafted the following year by the Atlanta Braves in the 28th round. He spent three seasons in the Braves organization until getting released in 2017.

Shumpert spent time in the independent league before receiving another opportunity with a Major League club by way of signing with the Dodgers in 2021. However, that stint was short-lived as he was released by Double-A Tulsa in April of that year without appearing in a game.

Mookie Betts ranked among best shortstops

The list of MLB Top-10 Shortstops Right Now for the 2026 season was unveiled this week, and it included Betts at the No. 5 spot. He was ranked there by The Shredder heading into last year as well.

Last season was the first time Betts made The Shredder ranking as a shortstop. He regularly was included on lists for right field, and in 2024 was the top-ranked second baseman.

Betts led all National League shortstops last season with 21 Outs Above Average (OAA). That also was second overall among MLB shortstops, behind only Kansas City Royals All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. having 24 OAA.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted to some surprise over Betts quickly establishing himself as a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop but also stood by him last year and refuted the notion that physical demands of the position correlated to a drop off at the plate.

