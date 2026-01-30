The Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Mookie Betts on the list of MLB Top-10 Shortstops Right Now heading into the 2026 season.

The players were ranked by The Shredder, with the analytic model evaluating past performance, offensive and defensive metrics, including advanced stats and traditional numbers, and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

The Dodgers did not have a top-10 player included on lists at second base or left field, and only Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the ranking of the best starting pitchers.

Where Mookie Betts ranked among shortstops

Meanwhile, this year marks a second consecutive season Betts was ranked a top-10 shortstop in baseball. He placed fifth on The Shredder's list for 2025 and maintained that same spot heading into his third season as the Dodgers' starting shortstop.

The Shredder ranked Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. as the best shortstop in baseball for the 2026 season. Baltimore Orioles All-Star Gunnar Henderson was ranked No. 1 heading into 2025. Witt is the sixth different shortstop to earn the top spot in the last six seasons.

Last year was the first time Betts made The Shredder as a shortstop. He regularly was included on annual lists for right field, and in 2024 was the top-ranked second baseman.

Betts' first brush with switching from right field to shortstop came in 2024 due to Gavin Lux's throwing struggles that surfaced in Spring Training. Betts played 65 games (61 starts) at shortstop that year, but shifted back to right field after missing nearly two months with to a left hand fracture.

The 2025 season saw him return to the infield dirt and with a full winter to fully prepare, Betts was much improved.

He led National League shortstops with 21 Outs Above Average (21). That also was good for second overall among MLB shortstops, bested only by Kansas City Royals All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. having 24 OAA.

Betts' 17 Defensive Runs Saved last year were the most among all shortstops. He was a Gold Glove Award finalist for NL shortstop, which went to the Atlanta Braves' Masyn Winn.

Betts leaned on tutelage from Troy Tulowitzki before last season, and credited Miguel Rojas for being instrumental to his position switch as well.

Now the 33-year-old gets an opportunity to continue building on cementing himself as a quality shortstop. Frankly, his biggest area of improvement this season will need to come at the plate. The four-time World Series champion uncharacteristically struggled throughout 2025 but managed to be productive during the playoffs.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed at the Winter Meetings that the team remains committed to Betts as their starting shortstop.

MLB Top-10 Shortstops Right Now for 2026

Rank The Shredder Brian Kenny 1 Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) 2 Corey Seager (Rangers) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) 3 Francisco Lindor (Mets) Francisco Lindor (Mets) 4 Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks) 5 Mookie Betts (Dodgers) Corey Seager (Rangers) 6 Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks) Trea Turner (Phillies) 7 Trea Turner (Nationals) Mookie Betts (Dodgers) 8 Jeremy Peña (Astros) Elly De La Cruz (Reds) 9 Elly De La Cruz (Reds) Dansby Swanson (Cubs) 10 Zach Neto (Angels) Zach Neto (Angels)

Recommended articles