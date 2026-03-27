2025 Dodgers World Series Champions Banner and Plaque Unveiled at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers stared a new season Thursday night but the Opening Day matchup at Dodger Stadium also marked an opportunity to look back on last October.

A two-day celebration began with the Dodgers raising their 2025 World Series champions banner high above the batter's eye at center field. Also revealed was a 2025 plaque down the right field line to commemorate the Dodgers' ninth World Series title in franchise history.

Members of the Dodgers ownership group, Mark Walter, Peter Guber, Robert Plummer, Illana Kloss and Alan Smolinisky, raised the banner that sits just behind the new UNIQLO Field sign.

Jaime Jarrín and Steve Garvey held the honor of unveiling the 2025 plaque alongisde the railing of the Stadium Club restaurant.

Festivities also included Will Ferrell driving Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas onto the field in a blue Cadillac with the 2024 and 2025 World Series trophies in tow. The coordinated skit explained why Freeman and Rojas did not make the walk from center field to the third base side during lineup introductions.

The scene also was reminiscent of the role Ice Cube has previously played when the Dodgers celebrated World Series titles.

Keith Williams Jr. sang the national anthem and Magic Johnson threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Shohei Ohtani before the Diamondbacks and Dodgers took the field.

The Dodgers' 2025 World Series celebration is going to continue on Friday night with the ring ceremony. Anthony Anderson is narrating the pregame ceremony, which begins at 6:20 p.m. and is also going to include the USC Trojan marching band. Brad Paisley is signing the national anthem.

The Dodgers are wearing their MLB gold program jersey and cap throughout the weekend. The design is more reminiscent of what the Dodgers wore in 2021, rather than last year's polarizing jersey changes. A wrinkle with this year's gold cap is the addition of two stars to further celebrate the Dodgers as repeat champions.

Dodgers Opening Day history vs. Diamondbacks

Heading into the series opener, the Dodgers were 5-0 all-time against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day. Included in that was winning all three such games at Dodger Stadium.

When hosting the Diamondbacks on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers secured wins in 1999 (8-6), 2019 (12-5) and 2023 (8-2). L.A. additionally defeated Arizona in the season opener at Chase Field in 2003 (8-0) and the historic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia in 2014 (3-1).