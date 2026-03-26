Dodgers and UNIQLO Announce Historic Partnership

The Los Angeles Dodgers and UNIQLO announced to a historic partnership on Wednesday that most notably ushers in a first in Dodger Stadium history.

As part of the agreement, naming rights to the Dodger Stadium field were branded after the global apparel retailer. The official name is now UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. The change only applies to the playing surface, and not the actual ballpark, that remains named Dodger Stadium.

“With UNIQLO, we have established a historic partnership that we’re very proud to present in our ballpark,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “UNIQLO is as distinguished in their field as the Dodgers are on ours. Both organizations aspire to be global leaders and to set the standard in our respective industries and communities.”

Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Kasten and manager Dave Roberts were among those on hand for the celebratory press conference at Dodger Stadium. So too were multiple UNIQLO senior leadership members.

“It is a great honor to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers – such a prestigious, world-class team that innovates with the times," UNIQLO founder Tadashi Yanai said.

"For everyone at UNIQLO, this is a dream partnership that brings people everywhere together. Like the Dodgers, UNIQLO aims to be No. 1 in the world. We look forward to teaming with the Dodgers to deliver new value to fans and customers in Los Angeles and the United States as we continue our work to become the most loved and most trusted brand here and around the world.”

In addition to having naming rights of the field, UNIQLO has displays in various stadium locaations, incluidng above the batter's eye in center field, on the facade below the press box, on the grass along the baselines and on the outfield wall.

More details of Dodgers, UNIQLO partnership

Also as part of the agreement, the Dodgers announced plans to hold an in-stadium event early in the season at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. It will be intended to introduce the global retailer to fans through giveaways of UNIQLO LifeWear items.

Furthermore, UNIQLO plans to create dedicated in‑store spaces at select locations in California, with a focus on the Los Angeles area, to showcase and promote the partnership.

Joint contributions will also be made to the community as an ongoing priority of the partnership. UNIQLO and the Dodgers are currently working on a range of community-impact initiatives that specifically benefit the citizens and communities of Los Angeles, with a key focus on the next generation. More details are expected around May.