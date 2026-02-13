Dave Roberts Bobblehead Potentially Leaks First Look at Dodgers Gold Jersey for 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have 24 bobblehead giveaways at Dodger Stadium planned on their 2026 promotional calendar, with manager Dave Roberts among them.

The Dodgers are also celebrating several key moments from their 2025 World Series win and recognizing historic contributions by the starting rotation. The Roberts bobblehead, scheduled to be distributed on May 25, is among the designs that have been unveiled thus far.

Roberts is posed with his right arm raised and index finger extended for a No. 1 gesture. More intriguing, however, is the Dodgers jersey Roberts is wearing.

It appears to be a preview of the Dodgers gold jersey the team will wear in 2026 as the reigning World Series champions. The design, if accurate, shows the Dodgers reverting back to a look that more closely resembles the gold jersey worn in 2021.

Furthermore, the cap is primarily blue, and includes a gold bill and "LA" logo. The Dodgers' logo not only is in gold rather than the traditional white, but also placed between stars that seemingly represent their back-to-back World Series titles.

Nike has not yet unveiled the 2026 Dodgers gold jersey, nor have products begun to arrive at retailers.

Dodgers gold jersey history

The modern day MLB gold program was revived by the Boston Red Sox in 2005 to celebrate their 2004 World Series win. However, they wore the gold-trimmed design for the ring ceremony and changed into their traditional jersey for the game.

Since then, nearly all reigning World Series champions have participated in wearing a special jersey and cap at some point.

For the Dodgers in 2021, their jersey kept much of the traditional look and featured gold trim on lettering and numbers. The left sleeve featured roman numerals of “VII” in gold to represent their number of championships at the time, and a blue star below that.

The Dodgers' cap had a white "LA" logo outlined in gold, World Series champions patch on the right side and gold button on top. The Dodgers wore their gold series jersey for the entirety of a series against the Washington Nationals, and again on "Reopening Day" in June 2021.

The 2025 Dodgers gold program jersey brought about a different look as the team's trademark script was in gold with a blue trim. Jersey numbers also were in gold, and those on the front featured a red border while the numbers on the back were outlined in blue.

On the left sleeve of the jersey was the Dodgers' alternate cursive “D” logo set to the gold theme. The cap had a gold “LA” logo, MLB logo and button on top, and included the 2024 World Series championship patch.

The Dodgers wore the gold series jersey and hat for their first two games against the Detroit Tigers, which coincided with raising the banner on Opening Day and ring ceremoy the following night.

