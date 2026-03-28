2025 Dodgers World Series Ring Details Include Franchise History and Rogers Centre

One night after raising the 2025 World Series champions banner, the Los Angeles Dodgers received their rings during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium.

Anthony Anderson was emcee of the festivities, which included the USC Trojan marching band performing in shallow center field as players were introduced onto the field. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Will Klein and Miguel Rojas were among those to receieve the loudest cheers.

So too did Clayton Kershaw when he emerged as a surprise choice to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Kershaw then was presented with his third World Series ring by the Dodgers team.

Dodgers World Series ring 2025

The Dodgers again commissioned The Champions Collective to create their ring. The 2025 version stuck with the 14 karat yellow gold base from last year.

A detailed look at the 2025 World Series Championship rings. pic.twitter.com/k4UboKIl1B — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2026

The ring top features "WORLD CHAMPIONS" spelled across in a combined 86 diamonds. Placed in between the text is the trademark LA logo that is made up of 17 blue sapphires. The number of which is not arbitrary, as it represents the total postseason games the Dodgers played in 2025.

Underneath the logo are 79 diamondbacks and it's enclosed by 48 round sapphires. Around the ring top are the years of the Dodgers' nine World Series championships in franchise history.

Also on the top of the custom piece is one diamond that's slightly elevated. It's placed where the flying baseball would be in the script "Dodgers" logo.

On the interior of the ring are each postseason series results the Dodgers played, and the exterior band features 4,012,470 in an ode to the Dodger Stadium attendance for the 2025 season. The Dodgers reached 4 million in home attendance for the first time in franchise history.

One side of the ring includes the player's last name and jersey number, while the right hand side includes "DODGERS" and "2025" along with two trophies to signify the team's back-to-back World Seies titles.

On the inside of the ring top is a clear display with dirt taken from home plate at the Rogers Centre during Game 7 of the World Series.

Also underneath the the top of the ring that opens is a removable bespoke band that consists of sapphires and princess-cut diamonds. Inside the band is the respective player's signature and two World Series trophies.

Each player ring came in a custom blue box with Dodgers branding and a screen on the inside to loop highlights when opened.