Dodgers Notes: Miguel Rojas Expected DFA, Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Roki Sasaki Disappointment

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2, on Saturday night and fell to 20-13 on the year. The back-to-back defending champs lost their fourth straight but will aim to take the series finale on Sunday.

In other news, World Series hero Miguel Rojas opened up on how he expected to be designated for assignment by the Dodgers last season.

“There are the things that start creeping into your mind when you’re trying to decide if you’re still good enough to play baseball at the highest level,” Rojas said to Katie Woo of The Athletic. “I didn’t want anyone to take that [decision] from me.”

Luckily for both Rojas and Dodgers fans everywhere, he stayed on the team through the very end of the magical playoff run and delivered a World Series moment that will live on forever.

In some trade news and rumors, the Dodgers were recently predicted to add a right-handed reliever to the roster to bolster the bullpen. Only time will tell what happens at the trade deadline as LA has its sights firmly set on a three-peat.

Finally, right-hander Roki Sasaki was labeled one of the biggest disappointments of April by ESPN's David Schoenfield.

"Sasaki has been wild and hittable, leading to an unsightly 1.809 WHIP," Schoenfield wrote. "The splitter can still be an effective wipeout pitch, but the problem is getting to it in a strikeout count: Though Sasaki throws plenty hard, averaging 97 mph on his fastball, it's straight and doesn't miss bats. Batters are 17-for-43 (.395) with five home runs against it.

"He's in the rotation for now, and he needs the innings to work on his repertoire, but maybe those innings need to come in Triple-A."

Sasaki allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four across six innings of work on Saturday. Though he retired the final 10 batters he faced, Sasaki fell to 1-3 on the year. His season ERA lowered to 5.97.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Miguel Rojas Thought He Would Be Cut By Dodgers Last Year

Dodgers Predicted to Land Flamethrower Reliever in Blockbuster Trade With Cardinals

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Named Biggest Disappointment of April

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Ranked Behind Yankees Duo for MLB's Best

How is Anthony Banda Doing After Dodgers Traded Him to Twins?

Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Roki Sasaki Pitching

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Every team in the NL West is riding a multi-game losing streak.



1. Dodgers: 20-13 (L4)

2. Padres: 19-13 (L4)

3. Diamondbacks: 16-16 (L3)

4. Rockies: 14-20 (L3)

5. Giants: 13-20 (L5) — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 3, 2026

Who else other than Max Muncy??? pic.twitter.com/36RCRXSXR7 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 3, 2026

The Dodgers offense over their last four games:



7 runs scored

0 home runs

4 extra-base hits

.225 batting average (29 hits in 129 at-bats)



They've lost all four games. pic.twitter.com/EJXgKvVM6F — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 3, 2026

How concerned should Dodgers fans be right now? 😬📉



Last 14 games:⁰5–9 record⁰59 Runs⁰10 HR⁰.248 AVG⁰.690 OPS pic.twitter.com/xDZPhToGNQ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 3, 2026

ANDY PAGES GETS THE DODGERS WITHIN ONE! pic.twitter.com/f0rfOPArbA — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 3, 2026

Roki Sasaki just put together his best start of the season for the Dodgers:



6 IP

5 H

3 ER

2 BB

4 K

104 pitches/11 whiffs



He retired the final 10 batters he faced. His season ERA is now 5.97.pic.twitter.com/uTyFj2GkO6 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 3, 2026

what do you think these two are talking about? pic.twitter.com/BEkx2TjzRr — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 2, 2026

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