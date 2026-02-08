Rob Pelinka Shares How Dodgers Owner & Andrew Friedman Are Helping Lakers

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have established themselves as a modern MLB dynasty, their NBA counterpart remains in search of success they too achieved in 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 championships, second-most in franchise history, but recent seasons have been marred by underperformances and lackluster decision-making by ownership and the front office.

So naturally there was plenty of excitement throughout Southern California when it was announced last June that Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter was purchasing a majority stake of the Lakers franchise. The NBA board of governors unanimously approved the Lakers' sale to Walter at the end of October.

Less than a month later, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and special advisor Farhan Zaidi were said to have taken on advisory roles within the Lakers organization.

Andrew Friedman helping Lakers GM

Although Walter has taken control of the Lakers, he's agreed to keep Jeanie Buss on in her current role as governor of the team for multiple seasons. Rob Pelinka also remains Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager.

Following a trade deadline passing with the Lakers only acquiring Luke Kennard, Pelinka spoke about his rapport with Walter and Friedman, and their influence on the Lakers, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"Yeah, Mark Walter establishes an incredible standard of excellence and he has been really enjoyable to collaborate with. I think Jeanie and I have had several amazing conversations with him and keep him informed on all the details. And so the three of us are working really, really strongly and well together.



"And it's also been great to have sort of outside allies and advocates looking at the Dodgers and the success they've had and what they've built over there, and being able to tap into a person like Andrew Friedman for best practices.



"He's so incredibly smart and has done such an amazing job bringing championships to the Dodgers. So just to have another head of another team that you can, whether it's a roster move, whether it's a staff move, just someone that you can talk to, has been an incredible resource. It's been tremendous working with Mark and everybody around him."

The comments were Pelinka's first since Walter's purchase of the Lakers at a $10 billion valuation. Pelinka has faced external criticism as the primary decision-maker in the Lakers front office, and his job security is considered in question by some.

Though, it's possible Walter agrees to keep Pelinka in his current role and simply further build on the front office around him. That's one area the Lakers can best mirror the Dodgers' approach considering the NBA has a salary cap in place.

