2 Dodgers Execs Hired by Lakers in Advisory Roles

Two Los Angeles Dodgers officials, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and former general manager Farhan Zaidi, have been hired by the Los Angeles Lakers in an advisory role.

Billionaire Mark Walter, who also owns the Dodgers, bought the Lakers, and the franchises are reportedly going to be more connected in the future.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, Zaidi is assisting Walter with the ownership transition as a special advisor, while Friedman is advising Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

More news: Dodgers Receive Message From Key Free Agent Heading Into Offseason

Reportedly, Zaidi is also helping the Los Angeles Sparks, the other basketball team owned by Walter.

Zaidi spent four years with the Dodgers as a general manager, from 2014 to 2018. He then took on the role of president of baseball operations with the San Francisco Giants, until 2024.

He recently returned to the Dodges in an advisory role, which will now also include the Lakers.

Friedman has been with the Dodgers for a decade now, after spending multiple years with the Tampa Bay Rays, mastering the art of market inefficiencies and Moneyball.

Walter will merge the Lakers and Dodgers into TWG Sports, a sports holding company that owns the Cadillac F1 team and the Andretti IndyCar team.

Walter paid $10 billion to become the majority owner of the Lakers, though Jeanie Buss will continue as the team's governor and remain involved with the organization for the next five years.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, defined by a history of excellence and the relentless pursuit of greatness," Walter said in a statement back in October when the sale was finalized.

"Few teams carry the legacy and global influence of the Lakers, and it's a privilege to work alongside Jeanie Buss as we maintain that excellence and set the standard for success in this new era, both on and off the court."

More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Opens Up On Retirement

Walter has watched the Dodgers win three World Series titles over the past six years, building a true baseball dynasty. Now, he hopes that leveraging the same analytical minds who helped shape the Dodgers can produce results in a completely different sport.

Los Angeles sports fans are among the most demanding, constantly pushing organizations to win titles. Walter understands this challenge, but that doesn't make it any easier.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.