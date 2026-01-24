Angels' Zach Neto Planning to Challenge Dodgers' Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts has often been referred to as one of the most talented players in Major League Baseball, but his skills and interests extend well beyond the field as well.

There was little surprise throughout the organization when Betts, after winning six career Gold Glove Awards in right field, committed himself to becoming an everyday shortstop with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Some of the confidence in Betts being able to make the position change was rooted in his natural talent. That includes but is not limited to, bowling, basketball, pickleball and more recently, learning how to play the guitar.

Zach Neto wants to bowl against Mookie Betts

Betts' affinity for bowling has caught the attention of Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto, who is using the sport as the basis of a charity event.

On Sunday, he is hosting the second annual Zach Neto Bowling Tournament in Miami. Proceeds from the tournament are going to benefit the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

When discussing his upcoming charity event during an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Neto said he hopes to bowl against Betts and will approach him with the possibility during Spring Training.

"I've been trying to make that happen. Unfortunately, our paths haven't been able to come through together. But we're working on it. I'm definitely going to talk to him in Spring Training to see what we can do to make it happen. I think he's got a couple 300s more than me and a couple more years of experience. I'm excited for the challenge. Hopefully we can make it happen. At the end of the day it's going to be for fun and be able to enjoy time with each other, so we'll see. Battle of L.A."

Neto added he has not yet bowled a 300, but got up to 297 this offseason. Betts twice bowled a 300 in 2022, including the morning after celebrating his 30th birthday party.

Betts has participated in celebrity events and pro-am tournaments, and also is a member of the Professional Bowling Association (PBA). Bowling also has been incorporated for two events put on by his 5050 Foundation.

Last March, Betts and his business partner Cam Lewis from The One Marketing Group bought the first announced team in the World Bowling League. Betts and Lewis named it Team OMG.

“Bowling has always been my home away from the diamond,” Betts said at the time of the announcement. “It’s a sport of precision, mindset, and community – values I’ve carried my entire career. With Team OMG, we want to inspire bowlers and fans everywhere, showing them that bowling has the excitement and the commercial appeal to compete with the world’s best sports leagues.

“We’re excited to partner with Adi and the World Bowling League and look forward to bowling along with our team in New York, Dubai, Singapore and more exciting locations.”

The World Bowling League (WBL), announced in 2024, combines new rules, mixed-gender teams, iconic locations, and dynamic team-based gameplay to reimagine the sport of bowling.

