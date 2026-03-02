Mookie Betts Trying to Become 'Yoshi at Shortstop'

Mookie Betts was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Sunday for the first time this spring as he's among the veterans being eased into action.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said early in camp he's noticed a renewed sense of calm in Betts, stemming from his comfort playing shortstop now. And for the four-time champion, working with Yoshinobu Yamamoto's trainer, Osamu Yada, often called "Yada Sensei," has proved beneficial.

Among the new unorthodox training methods Betts has taken to is throwing javelins.

"It's going good. I don't throw it nearly as far as Yoshi, but from when I first started to now, it's like night-and-day difference," Betts told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA. "Even me just throwing the ball across the diamond, it's a lot different than last year in a very positive way.

"Yoshi, what he did, going back-to-back (days), how he stays healthy and whatnot, why not? If Yoshi can do it, and you see what he's doing, I figured I could be a Yoshi at shortstop."

Betts finished as a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and has said he would like to win the award this year. Betts also envisions finishing the rest of his career as a shortstop. He remains under contract with the Dodgers through the 2032 season.

More changes for Mookie Betts

Betts went 0-for-2 in the Dodgers' comeback win against the Los Angeles Angels, reaching on a force out and scoring a run. He hit third, which is where Roberts has decided Betts will be slotted in the lineup for the regular season.

"This offseason, I did a little less," Betts said. "Two years in a row getting to the World Series and whatnot, I just really kind of chilled and tried to recover from all the little bumps and bruises and whatnot.

"Coming into spring, I got here, and obviously I was a little bit behind. But it was strategic, right? I was able to get here and really ramp it up for, I don't know, it was like two weeks. Now I'm ready to go. This year I'm taking my time, so we'll see how it goes.

"It's going to be my first time not getting 50 at-bats, but I feel pretty good."

Roberts shared he believes Betts is going to move past his offensive struggles last season and be in the conversation for 2026 National League MVP.