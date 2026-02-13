The Los Angeles Dodgers navigating a full 40-man roster cost Anthony Banda his spot this week as he was designated for assignment in a corresponding move to the team claiming Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

Rortvedt himself was DFA'd days later in order for the Dodgers to re-sign Evan Phillips to a one-year, $6.5 million contract. It's a third time Rortvedt is going through waivers this offseason, and second such instance with the Dodgers as they look to keep him as part of their organizational depth.

Meanwhile, Banda was traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for international bonus pool money. The Dodgers reportedly received $500,000 in pool money from the Twins, which must be traded in $250,000 increments unless a team is parting with the entirety of their remaining bonus pool space.

Banda is now joining the ninth team of his MLB career and leaves the Dodgers after winning back-to-back World Series.

The left-hander went 8-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 119 games (three starts) during his Dodgers career. Banda appeared in 17 postseason games, sporting a 4.61 ERA.

Although Banda had a successful run with the team, he was out of Minor League options and seemingly had fallen behind other lefty relievers on the depth chart.

The morning after being traded, Banda posted on Instagram to thank the Dodgers organization, former teammates and fans for a memorable time in his career.

Anthony Banda's goodbye message for Dodgers fans

"Los Angeles

The last two seasons changed my career.

I came here looking for a chance to contribute. What I found was an organization that challenged me, trusted me, and pushed me to be better every day. Because of that, I played the best baseball of my life - and I was fortunate enough to be part of two World Series championships along the way.

To my teammates - thank you for the work, the preparation, the accountability, and the bond we built in that clubhouse. The standard in that room matters, and I’m proud to have been part of it.

To the coaches, staff, and everyone behind the scenes - thank you for the belief and the support that allowed me to grow.

And to Dodger fans - running out to that mound at Dodger Stadium is something I’ll never take for granted. Your energy, passion, and love for the game are special.

I’ll always be grateful for my time in LA.

This chapter meant a lot to me.

Thank you. 💙"

