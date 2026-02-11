Dodgers DFA Ben Rortvedt to Re-Sign Relief Pitcher Recovering From Surgery for $6.5 Million

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Evan Phillips to a one-year, $6.5 million contract and designated Ben Rortvedt for assignment in order to make room on their 40-man roster.

It marks a second time this offseason Rortvedt was put on waviers by the Dodgers and third such instance overall. The first came in November, when Rortvedt was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds.

That was a scenario the Dodgers seemingly hoped to avoid by first signing Rortvedt to a one-year, $1.25 million contract to avoid arbitration for 2026. Although the Reds appeared willing to assume his full salary, that changed when he was DFA'd as a corresponding move to their signing of Eugenio Suárez.

Unsurprisingly, that led Rortvedt back to the Dodgers five days ago via waiver claim. Anthony Banda was designated for assignment in order to make room on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for the 28-year-old.

In some sense it was a likely outcome for Rortvedt given the Dodgers ongoing 40-man roster crunch. Will Smith is entrenched as the starting catcher and Dalton Rushing is set to once again back him up.

Should Rortvedt cleared waivers, he'll be sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City and remain part of the organization's catching depth.

Evan Phillips re-signed

Phillips became a free agent early in the offseason as a result of getting non-tendered by the Dodgers. Almost immediately, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made it clear the team had interest in re-signing Phillips.

Their non-tender decision stemmed from Phillips undergoing Tommy John surgery and not being expected to return until the middle of the 2026 season.

Ironically, MLB Trade Rumors projected Phillips to earn a $6.1 million salary this season. It was presumed the non-tender would lead to a smaller deal in light of his right elbow surgery. But Phillips exceeded that by returning to the Dodgers on a $6.5 million contract.

Phillips reportedly drew interest from the Boston Red Sox in free agency but otherwise may have had a relatively soft market. Tanner Scott, a close friend of the right-hander, was doing his part to recruit Phillips back to the Dodgers.

"I do talk to Evan quite often," Scott said at DodgerFest. "I mean, we'll see where it goes. I like the guy and hope he comes back."

Phillips re-signing follow in the footsteps of fellow non-tender Nick Frasso, who remained with the Dodgers but on a Minor League deal.

