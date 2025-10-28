Blue Jays Manager Calls Out Shohei Ohtani Rule Benefitting Dodgers Star
John Schneider really doesn't like pitching to Shohei Ohtani.
Really.
The Blue Jays intentionally walked the Dodgers' two-way star five times in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday — four times intentionally. The fifth time, Ohtani took four balls out of the strike zone in the 17th inning of the Dodgers' eventual 6-5 victory.
Those actions speak louder than any words Schneider could utter about having to face Ohtani, who starts Game 4 on Tuesday on the mound.
Nonetheless, Schneider made an offhand remark in response to a question during his pregame media session that affirmed his distaste for facing the reigning National League Most Valuable Player.
A reporter asked Schneider what he would think about a rule limiting teams to issuing one intentional walk per player per game.
"Intentional walks are a part of the game," Schneider said. "So, yeah, I haven't thought about that at all. I'm seeing it happen to some of my players quite a bit. Yeah, I don't think that rule's coming anytime soon. I don't think.
"I think if that rule comes in, they should also put in a rule that if you're a starting pitcher and you're done pitching, you can't hit," he added.
The rule allowing Ohtani to bat in a game he pitches even after he is relieved on the mound affects only one player: Ohtani.
The so-called "Shohei Ohtani rule," allowed teams to use two-way players as both a pitcher and designated hitter in the same game — and to use their starting pitcher in the DH role after he is relieved. That rule has been in place since 2022 in the National League. Ohtani is the only player who qualifies for the "two-way" designation under MLB's current definition.
In effect, Schneider didn't even try to hide the tongue-in-cheek implication of his "rules proposal": make a rule that halts the Blue Jays' strategy in the World Series, make a rule that harms the Dodgers' strategy, too.
Yet, by not spelling out the implication of his remarks, Schneider communicated he was at least half kidding. Anyone hoping he takes the suggestion up to MLB's competition committee shouldn't hold their breath.
Schneider's "rules proposal," just like his intentional walks, was clearly an extension of his respect for Ohtani.
"He's arguably the best player on the planet, you know," Schneider said of Ohtani after Game 3. "I think you kind of react in real time a little bit. Again, man, they have a really talented lineup. It's not the easiest thing in the world to just walk him and face Mookie and Freddie.
"So every situation is different. You got to really execute at a high level against him. I think the first couple games we did. I know he hit the homer off Fish in Game 1, but I think that we executed pretty well minus today, and he's a great player and took some really good swings."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.