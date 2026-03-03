Bobby Miller Takes Big Step Toward Working Past Injury

Among the notable pitching news for the Los Angeles Dodgers this spring was their decision to make Kyle Hurt and Bobby Miller relief pitchers.

Although both were drafted as a starter, the Dodgers' approach hardly came as a surprise. Hurt's minimal experience with the Dodgers over parts of two seasons has primarily come as a relief pitcher.

Meanwhile, Miller has fallen off course since an encouraging rookie year in 2023. And while he's open to the new role, Miller's spring has yet to get going because of a right shoulder issue.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the 26-year-old did some light throwing off the mound during the Dodgers' workout at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday.

Bobby Miller just threw off a mound for the first time this spring. Just about 10 throws, not off the rubber, to a standing catcher. Not a full bullpen by any means. Has been dealing with shoulder trouble — Dodgers viewing him as a reliever. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 3, 2026

Miller is navigating a second consecutive Spring Training in which health has been a factor. Last year he was hit in the head by a comebacker and immediately removed from what wound up being his only appearance of the spring.

As for shoulder trouble, Miller previously dealt with inflammation during the 2024 season. He managed to make just three starts before landing on the injured list. Miller missed two months with the right shoulder inflammation and struggled through four starts upon returning.

That resulted in Miller getting demoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, though he was recalled in the middle of August and finished the year in the Dodgers' rotation. But he made just one start and one relief appearance for L.A. last season.

Bobby Miller enjoyed bullpen experience

As Miller continued to struggle in his starts for the Comets, the Dodgers began to explore having the hard-throwing righty pitch out of the bullpen.

"I liked it a lot. It's a lot different than starting. As a starter, I found myself trying to be a little bit more calm before games and everything, not getting too amped up too early," Miller recently said of that experience.

"You come out of the bullpen, it's a big burst of adrenaline and you're ready to go. You're not feeling much in your body. It's just a big burst of adrenaline. That was a big change for me but I absolutely loved it.

"I love being a starter as well, but at the end of the day you've just got to do whatever the team needs and do whatever you can to help the team win."

Including the one relief appearance for the Dodgers last season, Miller was 0-4 with a 5.52 ERA in 22 games out of the bullpen. He went 3-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 15 starts.