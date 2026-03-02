Dodgers Make Pitching-Changing Decisions on Two Former Prospects

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to have plenty of starting pitching depth even with Blake Snell lagging behind because of left shoulder inflammation and Roki Sasaki still experiencing some shakiness in that role.

Part of the equation entails the emergence of Emmet Sheehan, and River Ryan and Gavin Stone retruning from respective surgeries.

Kyle Hurt, Bobby Miller changing roles

Given the outlook of the starting pitching depth chart, the Dodgers decided to shift Kyle Hurt and Bobby Miller into bullpen roles, according to Blake Williams of DodgerBlue.com.

Kyle Hurt said the Dodgers are building him up as a multi-inning reliever this spring. He’s been built up as a starter in previous years. — Blake (@ByBlakeWilliams) March 1, 2026

The Dodgers are viewing Bobby Miller as a reliever this year. Miller said he’s open to whatever role the Dodgers need, because he wants to spend his career in LA. — Blake (@ByBlakeWilliams) March 1, 2026

Hurt is working his way back from Tommy John surgery in 2024, though unlike Stone and Ryan, he did begin a rehab assignment last season. He made seven relief appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City and at one point was considered an option for the Dodgers' bullpen.

Hurt made his MLB debut during the 2023 season and was included on the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster for the Seoul Series. He's gone a combined 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in four games (one start) over parts of two seasons with the Dodgers.

Although he was drafted by the Miami Marlins as a starting pitcher out of the University of Southern California, the fifth-round selection has regularly expressed a willingness to take on any role for the Dodgers.

Bobby Miller's bullpen experience

The Dodgers began to explore Miller's viability out of the bullpen last year as he continued to struggle when in the Oklahoma City rotation.

Including one relief appearance with the Dodgers last year, Miller was 0-4 with a 5.52 ERA in 22 games out of the bullpen. As a starter he went 3-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 15 games.

"I liked it a lot," Miller recently said of pitching as a reliever. "It's a lot different than starting. As a starter, I found myself trying to be a little bit more calm before games and everything, not getting too amped up too early.

"You come out of the bullpen, it's a big burst of adrenaline and you're ready to go. You're not feeling much in your body. It's just a big burst of adrenaline. That was a big change for me but I absolutely loved it.

"I love being a starter as well, but at the end of the day you've just got to do whatever the team needs and do whatever you can to help the team win."

Regardless of his role, either for this season or rest of his career, the more pressing issue for Miller is not being healthy at present time. He's yet to throw off a mound in Spring Training due to what Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said is right shoulder or arm trouble.

Miller previously dealt with right shoulder inflammation in 2024. He made just three starts before spending two months on the injured list.