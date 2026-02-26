Bobby Miller Puts Positive Spin on Struggles, Discusses Potential Role

Bobby Miller went from former top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect to now an afterthought despite the team facing a likely need for an extra starter.

Miller's inconsistency and struggles since the 2024 season resulted in auditioning as a relief pitcher. He pitched in two games for the Dodgers last year, with one coming out of the bullpen. The hard-throwing righty also made 21 relief appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City, outnumbering his 14 starts for the affiliate.

Now he's ready to pitch in any capacity after not only gaining that experience but growing on a personal level.

"Big thing for me is just not trying to panic. I caught myself doing that a little bit last year and just worrying so much about getting back to the big leagues," Miller recently admitted.

"I learned a lot about myself last year. Whether it was starting and going to the bullpen, I hadn't really had to deal with that throughout my career. That's something I'm willing to do this year. Whether it's a starter, reliever, hybrid guy. I can do it all.

"Whatever the team needs, I want to be there for them and I want to make an impact this year with this team."

Miller made his MLB debut in 2023 and remained part of the Dodgers' rotation into the following season. However, he made just three starts in 2024 before going on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

That caused him to miss two months, and Miller was demoted to Triple-A four starts after getting activated. He returned to the Dodgers roster in the middle of August 2025 but continued to be saddled by inconsistency over six starts to finish the season.

A line-drive comebacker to the head in his first appearance last spring seemingly threw Miller off course before he could even possibly generate some traction. That was his only game and Miller went on to begin the season with the Comets.

Bobby Miller enjoyed bullpen role

While being utilized as a relief pitcher was new for Miller and could be perceived as a negative for his career trajectory, the 26-year-old relished the opportunity.

"I liked it a lot. It's a lot different than starting. As a starter, I found myself trying to be a little bit more calm before games and everything, not getting too amped up too early," Miller said.

"You come out of the bullpen, it's a big burst of adrenaline and you're ready to go. You're not feeling much in your body. It's just a big burst of adrenaline. That was a big change for me but I absolutely loved it.

"I love being a starter as well, but at the end of the day you've just got to do whatever the team needs and do whatever you can to help the team win."