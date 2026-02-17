Walker Buehler Back in NL West for Newest Opportunity

Los Angeles Dodgers postseason history cannot be told without mention of Walker Buehler, who rose to prominence as one of the sport's best big-game pitchers in 2020.

Buehler helped the Dodgers win the World Series that year and answered the bell on short rest in 2021 when Max Scherzer couldn't pitch. Buehler was an All-Star in 2021, which wound up being the last normal of season of his career to this point.

A second Tommy John surgery followed in 2022 and Buehler did not pitch again until 2024. He pushed through inconsistency during the season and found his footing in October. Buehler became a free agent that offseason and caught on with the Boston Red Sox.

He finished 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies and now has signed a Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The team has agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with former Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler.

Buehler finished last season a combined10-7 with a 4.93 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 26 games (24 starts). The Dodgers presented Buehler with his 2024 World Series ring during their series at Fenway Park, and he wound up making an unexpected visit to Dodger Stadium after being traded to the Phillies.

The Dodgers played a tribute video for Buehler, who called his return to the ballpark "surreal."

Buehler was on the Phillies' playoff roster for the National League Division Series but did not appear in any of the four games against the Dodgers.

Walker Buehler competing to make Padres rotation

Buehler's signing comes on the heels of the Padres agreeing to deals with Griffin Canning and Germán Márquez. Though, one notable difference is they signed big league contracts with San Diego.

For Canning, that's despite being in the midst of his recovery from a torn left Achilles that has Opening Day in doubt.

As it currently stands, the Padres' starting rotation heading into the season is going to comprise of Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove as the only locks. Randy Vásquez had a strong finish to the 2025 season and is a favorite to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation as well.

That puts Buehler competing with the likes of JP Sears, Canning and Márquez to round out the group. Buehler being named to the Padres' rotation would require getting added onto their 40-man roster that is currently full.

