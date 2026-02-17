Walker Buehler Comments on Switching to Padres' Side of Rivalry With Dodgers

There are an abundance of players who have been part of both the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB history, with examples spanning from veterans near the end of their careers to future Hall of Famers.

Walker Buehler has added his name to that group after signing a Minor League contract with the Padres on Monday. Buehler's deal included a non-roster invitation to big league camp, where he'll look to round out the Padres' Opening Day rotation.

Buehler was of course a former first-round Dodgers draft pick who became one of the game's best young pitchers. The right-hander established a well-earned reputation for being capable of pitching in big games, but now is looking to extend his career after some struggles over recent seasons.

Buehler's Dodgers career ended with a World Series title in 2024, as he went on to spend last year with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Walker Buehler feeling 'weird' with Padres

In his first interview since signing with the Padres and reporting to Spring Training, Buehler acknowledged some of the strangeness with being on the other side of what's become a rivalry in the National League West, via 97.3 The Fan San Diego.

Walker Buehler discusses why he signed with the Padres, how he views his last few seasons and how it feels to be on the other side of the Padres-Dodgers rivalry: pic.twitter.com/WCEDpeXLnt — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 17, 2026

“Yeah, it feels a little weird. I imagine five years ago, it would’ve been a lot more weird. But this is a crazy game, and this is a great opportunity for me to, again, be part of a really talented baseball club. That's what I'm here to do.”

Buehler did go on to add he has not yet thought about potentially pitching for the Padres against the Dodgers.

“Not yet. We'll make the team first and then try and get back into that.”

The 31-year-old faced his former teammates during the Dodgers' visit to Fenway Park last season. Buehler allowed three runs and walked five batters while collecting four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched of a no-decision that the Red Sox won.

Buehler was on the Phillies' roster for their NL Division Series matchup but did not appear in any of the four games. That marked a second time he was back at Dodger Stadium, with the first instance coming days after being added to the Phillies' active roster in September.

Buehler's adds to what's been a busy stretch for the Padres as they recently reached deals with Griffin Canning and Germán Márquez as well. Though, Canning and Márquez both signed big league contracts with San Diego.

As it currently stands, the Padres' starting rotation heading into the season is going to comprise of Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove as the only locks. Randy Vásquez had a strong finish to the 2025 season and is a favorite to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation as well.

