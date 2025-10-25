Canadian Michael Bublé Gets Honest About Shohei Ohtani Using His Walk-Up Song
Any fans at Dodger Stadium who lose track of the Dodgers' batting order immediately know when Shohei Ohtani is about to hit. The swinging horns of Michael Bublé's cover of "Feeling Good" heralds every Ohtani plate appearance at home.
Bublé has spoken admiringly in the past about Ohtani's use of his song as walk-up music on "The Voice."
But in a more recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Bublé concedes he's feeling conflicted going into the World Series. The 50-year-old singer is a native of Burnaby, British Columbia.
Almost all of Canada will be rooting against Ohtani for at least the next week, as the Blue Jays look to defeat the Dodgers in the World Series.
More news: Longtime Dodgers Scout, Former Pitcher, Dies
"The fact that the greatest ballplayer maybe arguably ever in the history of the game, every single time he walks up to bat, Ohtani uses my song 'Feeling Good'," Bublé said, "and then I've got to somehow fight that as a Canadian my beloved Blue Jays are going up against my hero.
"I'm conflicted."
Smith asked Bublé if he will abscond his loyalty to Canada's team during the World Series.
"My heart is in Canada, I'm a Canadian, I'm a Canadian patriot, I fly the flag, I bleed the red and white," Bublé said. "But — but — there's something deeply sensual about watching Ohtani. ... Watching him go off, and hearing myself, and then watching him do what he does is, like, I can't believe that I am a small part of history. For me, this is big."
Bublé believes the Blue Jays have a chance to win the series.
"I don't think it's going to be as easy as everybody thinks it's going to be. I think it's going to be way closer. I think it's going to be a battle."
It seems all of Canada is approaching the World Series with rare fervor. The last time the Blue Jays played for (and won) a title in 1993, there were two teams north of the border. The Montreal Expos have since relocated to Washington, D.C.
Now, the Jays have all of Canada's attention. Game 7 of the American League Championship Series averaged 6.0 million on SportsNet in Canada, bringing the combined audience (U.S. and Canada) for the game up to 15 million.
More news: Aeronautics and Astronautics Student Pauses Studies to Pitch for Dodgers.
Bublé's prediction on the series didn't seem too far-fetched as the Blue Jays took Game 1 of the World Series in commanding fashion Friday night.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.