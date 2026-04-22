Dodgers Manager Lays Out Blake Snell's Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation currently features Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski.

But the unit is missing Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young award winner.

The left-hander is set to begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday, but he will have to make at least three to four starts before the Dodgers consider activating him.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed what the team will be looking for from Snell before he joins the rotation.

“I think the expectation is for him to go three innings and then probably six days later, do another three innings and go from there,” Roberts said. “It’s good to see him around and with the guys. I know he’s chomping at the bit.”

Snell began the season on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, which was similar to what transpired in his inaugural season with the Dodgers. After making just two starts for LA in 2025, Snell landed on the IL with left shoulder inflammation and missed four months.

The southpaw admitted he was eager to make his Dodgers debut last season while his body wasn't ready to pitch a full year. In 2026, Snell learned his lesson and slow-played his entire offseason and spring in order to get extra rest before returning to the rotation.

Roberts believes Snell is headed in the right direction as the Dodgers have taken a cautious approach with their Cy Young winner.

“I think he’s right on track,” Roberts said. “We were very methodical about this whole process. Even from the outset, we were pretty conservative as far as when he’s gonna come back. So this is kind of what we had hoped.”

Dodgers Will Have Big Decision to Make When Blake Snell Returns

Once Snell returns, the Dodgers have to decide who he will replace in the starting rotation. The most likely candidate is Wrobleski, who was transitioned to the rotation when they moved from a five-man to a six-man unit.

However, Wrobleski is sporting a 1.88 ERA with nine strikeouts across 24 innings pitched. His three starts have been dominant, and he's outperformed fellow young pitchers, Sheehan and Sasaki.

Justin Wrobleski has made three starts for the Dodgers this year against the Blue Jays, Mets and Rockies.



He's completed 20 innings. He's allowed 2 earned runs.



That's a 0.90 ERA. pic.twitter.com/yKUXBj8LeS — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 21, 2026

Sheehan has posted a 5.85 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 20 innings of work. Meanwhile, Sasaki is sporting a 6.11 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 17.2 innings.

Roberts has acknowledged the Dodgers are looking to see Sheehan and Sasaki pitch deeper into games in order to alleviate the bullpen. Currently, both young pitchers aren't performing well enough to go deep in games.

On the other hand, both Sheehan and Sasaki are too good to pitch in the minors. That leaves the Dodgers with quite the dilemma, but one that doesn't have to be resolved until Snell returns.

Given the expectation of at least three to four rehab starts, Snell should return to the Dodgers rotation sometime in May barring any setbacks on his rehab assignment.

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