Dodgers Players Remaining in 2026 World Baseball Classic

The Los Angeles Dodgers had five players from their active roster participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, in addition to four prospects from various levels of the organization.

Plus, Clayton Kershaw was included on the Team USA roster, and Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel is part of their coaching staff, and strength coach Travis Smith is with them as well.

Although Dodgers Minor Leaguers are no longer part of teams that reached the WBC quarterfinals stage, Kershaw and players from their active roster are still alive.

Dodgers still playing in World Baseball Classic 2026

Edwin Díaz (Team Puerto Rico)

Mar 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Edwin Díaz pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five batters during pool play. He's participating in the World Baseball Classic for the third time in his career.

However, when he was with Puerto Rico in 2023, Díaz only appeared in two games before suffering a torn right patellar tendon that required season-ending surgery. There have not been any indications that the Dodgers attempted to persuade Díaz to skip the tournament this year.

Clayton Kershaw (Team USA)

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA pitcher Clayton Kershaw against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clayton Kershaw is checking off the final accomplishment that had eluded him over an 18-year career with the Dodgers. Kershaw was warming up to face Italy but never entered in what turned out to be a loss.

Kershaw's only time pitching for Team USA thus far came in their exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies.

Hyeseong Kim (Team Korea)

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 07: Hyeseong Kim #3 of Team Korea celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool C game presented by dip between Team Korea and Team Japan at Tokyo Dome on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. | Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos

Hyeseong Kim hit a home run but otherwise struggled in pool play. He also missed Korea's final game in which they qualified for the quarterfinals due to a left hand injury but it's not considered serious.

Shohei Ohtani (Team Japan)

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (16) bats against the USA in the seventh inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani is looking to help lead Samurai Japan to a second consecutive WBC title and fourth overall championship in the tournament's history.

Ohtani hit a grand slam and made World Baseball Classic history in Team Japan's first pool game this year. He produced a 2.025 on-base plus slugging percentage while appearing in three first round games.

Will Smith (Team USA)

Mar 7, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States catcher Will Smith (16) and pitcher Brad Keller (40) celebrate after the game against Great Britain at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Will Smith is a backup catcher on Team USA like in 2023. Smith had two hits in six at-bats over two games in pool play.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Team Japan)

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 06: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan fields during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool C game between Japan and Chinese Taipei at Tokyo Dome on March 06, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. | Gene Wang/Capture At Media

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the unquestioned ace of Team Japan, and he started their WBC run by pitching 2.2 scoreless innings.

WBC quarterfinals and bracket

With pool play now complete, World Baseball Classic games shift to single elimination.

Pool A winner Canada is playing Pool B runner-up United States at Daikin Park in Houston on Friday, March 13. Whoever is victorious will face the winner from Pool C runner-up Korea and Pool D winner Dominican Republic, who meet on Friday as well but at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Pool C winner Japan is facing Pool D runner-up Venezuela in Miami on March 14. Awaiting them in the semifinals will be whoever emerges from Pool B winner winner Italy and Pool A runner-up Puerto Rico, who also play Saturday.

Current overview of the 2026 World Baseball Classic bracket for quarterfinals and semifinals games. | World Baseball Classic

The first World Baseball Classic semifinal is March 15 in Miami, and will be the winner of Dominican Republic-Korea versus the winner from Canada-USA.

WBC semifinal two is March 16 at loanDepot Park as well, between the winner of Italy-Puerto Rico and Japan-Venezuela.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic final is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.