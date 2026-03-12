Dodgers Players Remaining in 2026 World Baseball Classic
The Los Angeles Dodgers had five players from their active roster participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, in addition to four prospects from various levels of the organization.
Plus, Clayton Kershaw was included on the Team USA roster, and Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel is part of their coaching staff, and strength coach Travis Smith is with them as well.
Although Dodgers Minor Leaguers are no longer part of teams that reached the WBC quarterfinals stage, Kershaw and players from their active roster are still alive.
Dodgers still playing in World Baseball Classic 2026
Edwin Díaz (Team Puerto Rico)
Edwin Díaz pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five batters during pool play. He's participating in the World Baseball Classic for the third time in his career.
However, when he was with Puerto Rico in 2023, Díaz only appeared in two games before suffering a torn right patellar tendon that required season-ending surgery. There have not been any indications that the Dodgers attempted to persuade Díaz to skip the tournament this year.
Clayton Kershaw (Team USA)
Clayton Kershaw is checking off the final accomplishment that had eluded him over an 18-year career with the Dodgers. Kershaw was warming up to face Italy but never entered in what turned out to be a loss.
Kershaw's only time pitching for Team USA thus far came in their exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies.
Hyeseong Kim (Team Korea)
Hyeseong Kim hit a home run but otherwise struggled in pool play. He also missed Korea's final game in which they qualified for the quarterfinals due to a left hand injury but it's not considered serious.
Shohei Ohtani (Team Japan)
Shohei Ohtani is looking to help lead Samurai Japan to a second consecutive WBC title and fourth overall championship in the tournament's history.
Ohtani hit a grand slam and made World Baseball Classic history in Team Japan's first pool game this year. He produced a 2.025 on-base plus slugging percentage while appearing in three first round games.
Will Smith (Team USA)
Will Smith is a backup catcher on Team USA like in 2023. Smith had two hits in six at-bats over two games in pool play.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Team Japan)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the unquestioned ace of Team Japan, and he started their WBC run by pitching 2.2 scoreless innings.
WBC quarterfinals and bracket
With pool play now complete, World Baseball Classic games shift to single elimination.
Pool A winner Canada is playing Pool B runner-up United States at Daikin Park in Houston on Friday, March 13. Whoever is victorious will face the winner from Pool C runner-up Korea and Pool D winner Dominican Republic, who meet on Friday as well but at loanDepot Park in Miami.
Pool C winner Japan is facing Pool D runner-up Venezuela in Miami on March 14. Awaiting them in the semifinals will be whoever emerges from Pool B winner winner Italy and Pool A runner-up Puerto Rico, who also play Saturday.
The first World Baseball Classic semifinal is March 15 in Miami, and will be the winner of Dominican Republic-Korea versus the winner from Canada-USA.
WBC semifinal two is March 16 at loanDepot Park as well, between the winner of Italy-Puerto Rico and Japan-Venezuela.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic final is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
