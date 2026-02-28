Shohei Ohtani's Rare Decision Leads to Electric Show in Japan

Shohei Ohtani played in just one Cactus League game before leaving Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training to join Team Japan in their preparations for the World Baseball Classic.

Team Japan is in Pool C, which includes Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic and Korea as well. Pool C teams are playing their first-round games at the Tokyo Dome from March 5-10 local.

As Team Japan was going through a pregame workout before facing the Chunichi Dragons in a WBC tuneup at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Ohtani's batting practice session left the opposing teams and fans in awe. On-field batting practice is not something Ohtani regularly participates in.

Shohei Ohtani put on a show in Japan for fans and fellow players pic.twitter.com/Nkfw5V8WRz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 27, 2026

Ohtani and Samurai Japan are looking to repeat as WBC champions and win the international tournament for a third time overall. Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after helping Team Japan defeat Team USA in the gold medal game.

Team Japan and Team USA are among the favorites to be crowned champion in 2026. The WBC bracket is arranged so that they won't meet unless both teams make the championship game.

That would amount to Ohtani going against current teammate Will Smith and former teammate Clayton Kershaw. Although the Dodgers legend came out of retirement to pitch for Team USA and had success against Ohtani in his career, Kershaw isn't anticipating facing him in the WBC.

Meanwhile, Ohtani is going to be limited to just a designated hitter role for Team Japan. However, he is going to continue a throwing progression during off days in effort to be ready for Opening Day of the regular season.

Shohei Ohtani on-field batting practice

The scene in Japan was par for the course with Ohtani, especially considering how much he's revered in his home country. A unique aspect, however, was Ohtani taking batting practice on the field.

That is not part of his regular routine but it was something he resorted to during the National League Championship Series last year while looking to emerge from an offensive funk.

With teammates cheering, and egging, him on, Ohtani took five rounds of batting practice during a workout before Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He launched several home runs into the pavilions.

Ohtani went just 1-for-4 the next night but turned in what many deemed the best performance in MLB history by hitting three home runs and striking out 10 batters as a pitcher in Game 4 to help the Dodgers finish off a sweep of the Brewers.