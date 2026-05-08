Surprise Dodgers Player Quietly on Hall of Fame Track, Says MLB Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers have so many talented players on the roster that sometimes, guys can become overlooked around the league.

Los Angeles essentially has an All-Star roster, and many of the players on it will be entering the Hall of Fame when all is said and done with their careers, such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

But one player on the Dodgers roster who has become a vastly crucial piece to the team is quietly on track to make a case for Cooperstown. This would be catcher Will Smith, who has helped the club win three World Series titles during his tenure in Los Angeles.

MLB insider Jayson Stark of The Athletic recently mentioned Smith on a list of active players who could be headed to the Hall. Stark compared Smith to former superstar catcher Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants.

Smith has been a catalyst for the Dodgers since his arrival in the 2019 season. The veteran catcher has the same number of World Series titles as Posey, and even though he doesn't have the same individual awards, his overall numbers are very similar.

Through the first 752 games of each catcher's career, the totals look eerily familiar, with Posey only having a better OPS. Smith has hit more home runs and driven in more runs at this point in his career than the former Giants catcher.

Numbers through first 752 games

Posey: .859 OPS, 102 HRs, 446 runs batted in through

Smith: .831 OPS, 131 HRs, 458 runs batted in

Smith is also likely to play for much longer than Posey, especially since he is under contract through his age-38 season. If the Dodgers star were to continue his performance on the field, a trip to Cooperstown could easily be in the cards for him.

Playing on a team full of stars, Smith has somewhat fallen into the background of the team, even if his impact can't be replaced. The catcher also has plenty of postseason moments that could help his case for the Hall of Fame.

Smith hit the game-winning home run in Game 7 of the World Series last year, in addition to catching every inning of the Fall Classic.

Will Smith just gave the Dodgers a 5-4 lead with an 11th inning home run.



Oh my god.



The Dodgers are 3 outs away from a second consecutive World Series title.pic.twitter.com/d7Jo5Cfqgx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

In 2020, with the Dodgers down 3-1 in the NLCS to the Atlanta Braves, Smith hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning to help Los Angeles get back into the series.

Another look at Will Smith's 11th inning home run!



📺: #WorldSeries Game 7 on FOX pic.twitter.com/0u2VBP0KCG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

All in all, Smith has had plenty of worthy moments in his career, and his overall numbers reflect that of someone who could make the Hall of Fame. And if Smith helps the Dodgers win more World Series titles, his resume will only be inflated before he calls it a career.

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