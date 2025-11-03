Clayton Kershaw Has Offer to Return to Dodgers
Once Clayton Kershaw announced that this would be his final season as a professional, it was a universal goal for his teammates to get him a third World Series ring.
In something out of a movie, the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to beat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 5-4 in extra innings of World Series Game 7. The Dodgers are the first back-to-back champions in 25 years — and for Kershaw, visibly overcome with emotion as he ran out of the bullpen to celebrate with teammates, this was truly a storybook ending.
Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register caught up with Kershaw after the triumphant Game 7 victory. According to Kershaw, Andrew Friedman has made it clear that there's a standing offer for Kershaw to be involved within the organization at any time should he opt to pursue it.
For now, the top item on his personal agenda appears to be functioning solely as a dad to his children.
“[Friedman] mentioned something where I could hang out,” Kershaw said of the open-ended job offer. “That’s good, man. I don’t know what that looks like. But this is a special organization. They don’t need me to win the World Series. That’s obvious. But if there’s anything I can do in the future to be part of it, be around it, I hope that’s the case.
“I think first and foremost is for me to have this fifth kid and be a dad for awhile. I don’t think there’s any full-time jobs in my immediate future.”
It only makes sense that Kershaw would always have a home with the Dodgers. Aside from being one of the best players in the history of the franchise, he's also exceptionally smart — always tinkering with ways to make himself better. It's a big reason as to why he's so widely well respected throughout his clubhouse and also the sport as a whole.
Undoubtedly, Kershaw would be able to bestow a considerable amount of knowledge onto younger players. He's often been lauded for his preparation and professionalism. If there's one player to utilize as a perfect example in how to act on and off the field, it would be Kershaw.
