Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Lose 7 Players to Free Agency After World Series Win

Nelson Espinal

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates with the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates with the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have seven players hit free agency after winning their second consecutive World Series title.

According to the Major League Baseball Players' Association, outfielder Michael Conforto, utility players Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas, and pitchers Kirby Yates, Michael Kopech, Clayton Kershaw, and Andrew Heaney are all free agents after the season ends.

This story will be updated.....

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News