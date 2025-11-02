Dodgers Lose 7 Players to Free Agency After World Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have seven players hit free agency after winning their second consecutive World Series title.
According to the Major League Baseball Players' Association, outfielder Michael Conforto, utility players Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas, and pitchers Kirby Yates, Michael Kopech, Clayton Kershaw, and Andrew Heaney are all free agents after the season ends.
