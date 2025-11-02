Dodgers' Dave Roberts Admits He Was 'Crazy' for Key Decision in World Series Game 7
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about his decision to bring starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of the bullpen during the ninth inning just a day after he earned a win in Game 6 of the World Series.
Yamamoto threw 96 pitches on Friday, and entered Saturday's game for the final two outs of the ninth inning. He finished off the inning to send the game into extras, then put two more goose eggs on the board to help the Dodgers on their way to a second consecutive World Series win.
"Throwing a hundred pitches and come back after one day off and going three innings," Roberts said. "It's pretty crazy. I'm kind of crazy for sending him back out there. But I just felt he was the best option.
"And, again, it's something that I just never imagined, but you got to trust players, and I believed in him, we all believed in him, and yeah, this game -- again, I'm having a hard time unpacking it, just what a great series, what a great game, and I think we're going to be talking about this game for a long time."
Miguel Rojas hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game for the Dodgers, and Will Smith gave them the lead with his own home run in the top of the eleventh.
The starter won World Series MVP for his efforts in the Fall Classic, featuring on the road three times and recording wins in all three of his appearances. He threw 17.2 innings in the World Series, allowing just two runs throughout.
Yamamoto dominated for the Dodgers throughout the entire postseason, posting a 1.45 ERA through his six appearances. He threw all nine innings in two of his five starts this postseason, becoming the first player since Madison Bumgarner in 2014 to throw multiple complete games in a postseason and the first player since Curt Schilling in 2001 to do so in back-to-back games.
With their World Series win, the Dodgers became the first team in the last 25 years to record consecutive championships, and the offseason to further improve and chase a three-peat.
