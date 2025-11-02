Clayton Kershaw Sends Parting Message to Dodgers Ahead of Retirement
Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw's career officially came to an end Saturday night.
The team Kershaw spent 18 MLB seasons with became the first repeat champions in quarter century following a thrilling Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.
The future of Hall of Famer had a limited role in the Fall Classic, but ended his postseason career on a high note. The Dodgers called upon on Kershaw in World Series Game 3.
The Dodgers had exhausted almost all of their bullpen options once the matchup had reached the 12th inning. Kershaw was tasked with getting the final out of the frame, and he delivered with the bases loaded.
Following World Series Game 7, Kershaw had a parting message for his team.
“It’s an absolute honor to be in this clubhouse with you guys,” Kershaw said. “I love every single one of you. I can’t imagine a better way to go out than to pop bottles with this group of guys.”
The final season of his career was an incredible one as Kershaw emerged as one of the most consistent starters for LA.
The veteran southpaw wasn't expected to be a mainstay of the Dodgers rotation, but as injuries sidelined other starters, Kershaw became a key pitcher.
Kershaw sported a 3.36 ERA with 84 strikeouts across 112.2 innings of work in 2025. While the Dodgers used him sparingly in the postseason, the left-hander helped the Dodgers secure back to back titles because of his strong performance in 2025.
Now, Kershaw will enter retirement as a three-time World Series champion.
