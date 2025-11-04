Clayton Kershaw Sends 'Superstar' Message to Dodgers' Underrated All-Star
Catcher Will Smith cemented himself in Dodgers' lore with his solo home run in the top of the 11th inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night.
As he rounded the bases, Smith raised his arms in the air — all while giving his legs a much-needed stretch. He had, in fact, caught every inning of a seven-game World Series that saw two games go into extra innings, including an epic 18-inning Game 3 that is tied for the longest game in World Series history. Smith's 73 total innings caught in this World Series are the most in baseball history, beating out Lou Criger's 71 innings for the Boston Americans in the first World Series ever played.
Smith's home run caps one of if not the best season of his career. He set career-highs with a .296 batting average, 4.5 wins above replacement and 64 walks despite playing the fewest games since becoming the Dodgers' starting catcher.
The two-time All-Star, who was selected for the Midsummer Classic this season, earned high praise from a pitcher with whom he's spent his entire career behind the plate.
“He’s a superstar,” Clayton Kershaw told The Athletic. “When you talk about superstars on our team, he’s a superstar. He really is. He might not get the publicity of these other guys, but he’s a superstar.”
Smith's success in the World Series comes with an added layer of meaning after the 30-year-old missed the first two games of the postseason and the last three weeks of the regular season with a hairline fracture in his throwing hand. After only collecting two hits in the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Smith returned to form in the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. From the NLCS on, Smith held a .311 batting average with two home runs in 11 games. His final home run will not soon be forgotten by those in Los Angeles, Toronto and everywhere in between.
“It’s probably going to rank up there for him for sure,” Max Muncy told The Athletic. “But make no mistake, there are going to be a lot of those moments for him. He’s going to be here for a long time. … What a hit man. What a hit.”
