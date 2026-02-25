Max Muncy's Perceived Goal With Each Contract Extension

During a stretch of days that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers re-sign Evan Phillips and Kiké Hernández, they also came to terms with Max Muncy on a contract extension.

Muncy's new deal keeps him under contract through at least the 2027 season and possibly for 2028 as well. The Dodgers had exercised their team option on Muncy earlier in the offseason but he was on track to become a free agent after the 2026 campaign.

Muncy's been plenty productive throughout his Dodgers career, which according to Robert Murray of FanSided, is perceived as coming from motivation to exceed his contracts.

“Max wants to outplay his contract every season,” one source said. “So far he has done that.”

Muncy has now signed four extensions since originally joining the Dodgers organization on a Minor League contract in 2017. Each of contracts have been below market value and clearly team-friendly.

Following the signing of his latest contract, Muncy explained he puts more of an emphasis on being part of a World Series contender and feeling a sense of gratitude for the Dodgers saving his career.

"I know I'm leaving money on the table, but I'm more than OK with with that because I wouldn't be OK with myself trying to chase money somewhere else watching this team win and I'm on the sidelines. That's just not who I am. I would rather win," Muncy said.

The 35-year-old's contract extension includes a $10 million team option for 2028, and $3 million buyout.

Muncy is due to earn a $7 million salary in 2027 and thus is guaranteed a minimum of $10 million under his extension. If Dodgers exercise their club option, Muncy will end up receiving $17 million with the new deal.

Max Muncy takes over as longest-tenured

With Clayton Kershaw retiring after 18 seasons with the Dodgers, Muncy now is the longest-tenured member of the organization in his ninth year.

"That is weird for me. I've never thought of myself as that guy," Muncy said of taking the torch from Kershaw as the Dodgers' longest-tenured player. "Like I was just talking about with Kersh setting the example, I've always just tried to do the same thing.

"Go out there every single day, get my work in and try to compete as much as I possibly can. I never try to take a day off. As far as what I can do, that's it. Just continue his legacy in how he prepared for the game."