Clayton Kershaw retired after his 18th season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is going to have a relatively active schedule this year.

That begins in February as Kershaw will join other Team USA players in Spring Training camp to prepare for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The future Hall of Famer has made it clear his pseudo return to pitching is not a prelude for coming out of retirement.

Then at some point after the international tournament has ended, it appears Kershaw is going to have a presence on TV.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, NBC Sports is signing Kershaw, Joey Votto and Anthony Rizzo to broadcast deals for the network's return to covering MLB games.

The network is finalizing deals to make Joey Votto, Clayton Kershaw, and Anthony Rizzo part of its baseball plans this spring, Front Office Sports has learned.

Votto and Rizzo long appeared to have a future in sports media, whereas the possibility with Kershaw emerged more recently as he started doing in-game features with SportsNet LA.

Kershaw previously was reported as a top target by NBC for a studio role in their coverage. It's not yet clear how much of a presence Kershaw will have with NBC Sports, particularly relative to Votto and Rizzo.

There figures to be some balance in the workload as Kershaw previously remarked he was looking forward to spending time with family in retirement. It was under that line of thought he declined an offer from Dodgers president of baseball operations to join the front office.

Prior reports suggested Kershaw would be utilized for special event broadcasts. One could be Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, which is an exclusive for NBC/Peacock. Though, Kershaw may also be involved in the celebration of the Dodgers' 2025 World Series team.

MLB media rights contract: NBCUniversal

NBC and Peacock are part of the new MLB media rights contract that is going into place at the start of this season. NBCUniversal is primed to take over "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts, revive "Sunday Leadoff" on Peacock, broadcast select MLB All-Star Week festivities, carry all four Wild Card Series and more.

All told, the agreement brings a slate of regular season and playoff games to NBC’s broadcast channel, their new NBC Sports’ cable network (NBCSN) and Peacock streaming service.

Given his comments about wanting to spend time with family, Kershaw presumably would not be interested in working as a studio analyst each week. He instead could be more amenable to working special event broadcasts.

Recommended articles