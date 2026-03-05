Clayton Kershaw: Team USA Debut 'So Cool' Despite Struggling

Clayton Kershaw retired after 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers but is back in uniform this spring to check off one final achievement in his storied career: the World Baseball Classic.

Kershaw is part of the Team USA pitching staff that otherwise is led by aces Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, and includes dominant relievers in Griffin Jax and Mason Miller, among others. Kershaw established a Hall of Fame career as a starter but is pitching out of the bullpen during the WBC.

He wore a Team USA uniform for the first time on Wednesday afternoon in their exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies. Kershaw failed to make through the inning and gave up a home run, but thoroughly enjoyed the experience that included receiving a standing ovation, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“It was so cool," Kershaw said. “I played against Colorado and Arizona a lot, so to hear that was special. ... Just being on this team was a bucket list for me from the beginning, and so getting to do that, it was really cool.



“Obviously, I thought I was never going to throw a baseball again, so to get to do that with Team USA across your chest, and come back to that dugout, that team is really special."

Team USA defeated the Rockies, 14-4, in front of a sold-out crowd at Salt River Fields. The United States stars were coming off 15-1 romping of the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium the day prior.

Kershaw entered in the fourth inning and gave up a leadoff home run to Mickey Moniak. Despite this year being his seventh season at the Major League level, Moniak never faced Kershaw during his career.

The left-hander retired the next batter faced but then issued a walk. Kershaw's afternoon came to an end on TJ Rumfield's fly out. He walked off the mound to a standing ovation.

Carson Skipper gave up a homer to Kyle Karros, son of former Dodgers draft pick Eric Karros, with one of the runs charged to Kershaw. He only managed to throw six strikes out of 13 total pitches over his two-thirds of an inning.

Is Clayton Kershaw going to pitch against Shohei Ohtani?

Kershaw has expressed a willingness to pitch in any role and however often Team USA manager Mark DeRosa may need of him. However, he does not anticipate having to face former Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Such an at-bat can only become a possibility of Team Japan and Team USA meet in the championship game, like they did in 2023. Ohtani never collected a hit against Kershaw in his career.