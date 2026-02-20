Dave Roberts Extremely Confident in Blake Treinen For One Key Reason

Tanner Scott took the brunt of criticism for the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen collectively underperforming last year, but the group was also significantly impacted by Blake Treinen having the worst season of his career.

That came on the heels of Treinen's heroic performance in the 2024 World Series that netted him a two-year, $22 million contract to remain with the Dodgers. Now as the 37-year-old enters the final season of that deal, manager Dave Roberts is bullish over Treinen getting back on track.

"A lot in the tank," answered Roberts when asked what he felt the veteran reliever had left from a physical standpoint.

Treinen not only is entering his 12th year but he dealt with right forearm tightness. In Roberts' estimation, however, age and health aren't an issue for Treinen in 2026.

"I know that the age is one thing, but for me, it's what I see and what the ball is doing. He's healthy again, the ball is coming out really well. For me, I don't care about the age. The body is moving well, he's still strong," Roberts said.

"I saw a 'pen a few days ago and [Tuesday], it's as good as I've seen him throw the baseball in a while."



Treinen finished the 2025 season 2-7 with two saves (five blown saves), a 5.40 ERA, 4.75 FIP and 1.84 WHIP while being limited to just 32 appearances. He averaged a career-best 12.15 strikeouts per nine innings, but it was accompanied by 6.41walks per nine that were the highest in any season.

Treinen particularly struggled in September and had a hand in some of the Dodgers' worst meltdowns of the season. One of which was when Yoshinobu Yamamoto got to within one out from his first career no-hitter. Yamamoto was removed from the game after it was broken up, and the Dodgers went on to suffer a walk-off loss.

Roberts continued to rely on Treinen into the postseason but he didn't fully cost the team as the Dodgers went 7-3 in his appearances.

Blake Treinen's potential role

When Treinen is at his best, the Dodgers deploy him out of the bullpen in any high-leverage situation. Having Edwin Díaz as their closer should allow for Treinen to remain in that fireman role, results permitting.

"I think that I certainly trust him. It's going to be high leverage," Roberts said. "How much we lean on him, that's going to be kind of dependent on how he's feeling, who else we have around him and how they're throwing the baseball.

"But right now, he's a full participant. He's throwing the baseball well, feels good, and we'll go from there."