Dave Roberts' Message to Dalton Rushing For 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering their first full season with a catching tandem of Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, and expecting their backup to build on the experience he gained last season.

Rushing was called up by the Dodgers last May in a corresponding move to the team suddenly cutting ties with Austin Barnes. Rushing appeared in 53 games and endured some of the growing pains one might suspect with a player getting his first taste at the Major League level.

That was compounded by Rushing needing to adjust from playing every day with Triple-A Oklahoma City to sporadic starts for the Dodgers. Rushing admitted at various points last year to being caught off guard when asked to enter off the bench.

"It's not easy. It's hard. That's why I think you've got to simplify things," manager Dave Roberts acknowledged. "Not necessarily lower expectations, but understand what are wins and what are not wins.

"Players are designed to look at production, but when you're not playing every day as a young player who could always use the repetitions, production isn't always just getting hits. But yeah, ideally, you'd love for him to get 500 at-bats this year for him to evolve and catch innings.

"But looking at the depth chart, I think you still choose to be a Major League player."

Dalton Rushing's goals

Roberts continued to emphasize throughout last season that the Dodgers were primarily concerned with Rushing's handling of the pitching staff and not necessarily relying on him to match offensive production from Triple-A.

Rushing batted .204/.258/.324 with five doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI while appearing in 53 games (38 starts) for the Dodgers last season.

"Dalton's in a good spot right now. I want him to understand his role as a backup catcher," Roberts said.

"What that entails, really learn the pitchers, learn the swing that works for playing a couple times a week. He's used to playing a lot more. Just kind of still maturing, because it's not easy to not play every day when you're used to that. But I get it.

"I think that he grew last year and I like where he's at right now."

Although is role will change again come the regular season, the rest of Spring Training is going to provide Rushing with an opportunity to find some rhythm by making regular starts due to Will Smith leaving camp to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.