Dodgers Set Goals for Dalton Rushing as Backup Catcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising change last year by parting with Austin Barnes, their longest-tenured position player, in order to promote then-top prospect Dalton Rushing from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Although the Dodgers provided Rushing with an opportunity to make his MLB debut and become Will Smith's backup, the 2025 season brought about a steep learning curve. Rushing in particular struggled with the sporadic playing time, a trend that's likely to continue this year.

But the Dodgers are counting on Rushing benefitting from experience gained during his rookie season.

"Dalton's in a good spot right now. I want him to understand his role as a backup catcher," manager Dave Roberts said on Thursday.

"What that entails, really learn the pitchers, learn the swing that works for playing a couple times a week. He's used to playing a lot more. Just kind of still maturing, because it's not easy to not play every day when you're used to that. But I get it. I think that he grew last year and I like where he's at right now."

Rushing hit .204/.258/.324 with five doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI while appearing in 53 games (38 starts) for the Dodgers last season. At multiple points following his call-up, Roberts publicly emphasized the Dodgers' primary concern with Rushing were his duties as a catcher.

It was a sentiment Roberts relayed to Rushing in private conversations as well.

"It's not easy. It's hard," Roberts said of adjusting from playing on a daily basis in the Minor Leagues to limited starts at the MLB level. "That's why I think you've got to simplify things. Not necessarily lower expectations, but understand what are wins and what are not wins.

"Players are designed to look at production, but when you're not playing every day as a young player who could always use the repetitions, production isn't always just getting hits. But yeah, ideally, you'd love for him to get 500 at-bats this year for him to evolve and catch innings. But looking at the depth chart, I think you still choose to be a Major League player."

What positions will Dalton Rushing play?

The Dodgers made an effort to get Rushing on the field by having him occasionally replace Freddie Freeman at first base late in games. General manager Brandon Gomes suggested during the offseason that the 24-year-old would potentially expand into left field this season.

That possibility--and need--was seemingly eliminated with the Dodgers signing Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernández moving back to left field. Rushing conceivably could be part of a semi-platoon with Hernández, but Roberts doesn't envision that scenario.

"Outfield is not on the table. I do think there's going to be some spots for him to come into games because Freddie is out, or if there's a game he doesn't play, we'll see how that lines up," he said. "And I think right now for me, just seeing how the roster plays out as far as what other options we might have at first base.

"But I do want to get him at-bats when I can."