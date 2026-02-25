Dodgers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Six-Man Rotation, Second Base Battle

The Los Angeles Dodgers are barely into their first full week of Cactus League games but their Opening Day roster outlook has already taken a hit because of multiple players recovering from respective surgeries.

One of those cases is with Tommy Edman, which has created an unexpected Spring Training position battle at second base.

Meanwhile, injury concerns to the pitching staff is likely going to result in the Dodgers front office turning to secondary options when assembling the 26-man roster.

Dodgers Opening Day roster prediction (players listed alphabetically)

Starting pitchers (5): Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Not included in the names above but also expected to be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation is Shohei Ohtani. Noticeably absent is Blake Snell, who remains on a slower progression after pitching through a second bout of left shoulder trouble during the World Series.

Given the Dodgers' intentions to provide Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki with extra rest between their respective outings, manager Dave Roberts said the team will rely on a six-man rotation at least at the outset of the season.

That seemingly created an opportunity for Emmet Sheehan. And though it still exists, Sheehan will have some ground to make up after falling behind a bit in camp due to battling an illness.

With the uncertainty surrounding Snell, the Dodgers' search for a fill-in will likely land on Gavin Stone. He's returning from having right shoulder surgery but is impressing this spring.

Bullpen (8): Ben Casparius, Edwin Díaz, Jack Dreyer, Will Klein, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Justin Wrobleski

The biggest development within the Dodgers' bullpen this spring has been Brusdar Graterol getting ruled out for Opening Day. Graterol has not pitched since the 2024 World Series as he missed all of last year while recovering from right shoulder surgery.

The initial expectation was for Graterol to be ready by the start of 2026 after not making a return late last year. His ongoing recovery means Ben Casparius cracks the bullpen for the sake of this Dodgers roster prediction.

But that could change in favor of someone like Landon Knack or Cole Irvin, depending on how the rest of the spring unfolds.

Two-way player (1): Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2): Dalton Rushing, Will Smith

Infielders (5): Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Hyeseong Kim, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Edman's ongoing recovery from offseason ankle surgery creates a spot on the Dodgers' roster that is likely going to be filled by carrying an extra outfielder.

But in terms of manning second base in Edman's absence, the Dodgers figure to rely on a platoon of Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas.

Nick Senzel or Santiago Espinal could be a somewhat surprising inclusion for Opening Day if either puts together a strong spring. That would result in the Dodgers dropping one of the projected outfielders below.

Outfielders (5): Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, Michael Siani, Jack Suwinski, Kyle Tucker

With Edman not available as a backup option in center field and Kiké Hernández also beginning the season on the injured list, the Dodgers need extra coverage.

Michael Siani is a strong defensive presence, and the Dodgers recently claimed Jack Suwinski off waivers.

Alex Call is dealing with a nagging foot issue that is considered minor but could result in being left off the roster. Plus, Call has Minor League options remaining.