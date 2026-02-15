Dave Roberts Shares How Shohei Ohtani Surprised Him the Most

Shohei Ohtani set a franchise record with 54 home runs and played through a torn labrum that was a result of a subluxation of his left shoulder in the 2024 World Series, and yet somehow managed to further impress in a second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It included Ohtani's return to pitching following a methodical rehab process from his second career Tommy John surgery. That entailed the right-hander steadily building up by pitching for the Dodgers in lieu of a rehab assignment with a Minor League affiliate.

There were occasional blips on the radar but Ohtani otherwise impressed in his starts. He finished the year 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 14 starts.

"I think the thing that was most surprising from last year was his command," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend. "And he still feels his command wasn't up to par. But given the Tommy John and what typically command looks like the year after, it was above that. So I think that was impressive.

"Just his ability to command the different breaking balls, to change the shape of his breaking balls was pretty impressive. Everything he does is with a purpose, so I'm really excited to see with the full offseason to prepare and not rehab, what he can do this year."

Ohtani now is set to enter a full season of filling his two-way role. Gone will be the gradual increase with his innings, but Roberts has made it clear the Dodgers are still planning on providing Ohtani with plenty of rest between pitching starts.

Ohtani was among the early arrivals at Camelback Ranch before the Dodgers began official Spring Training workouts for pitchers and catchers. He threw a bullpen session on Friday, which Ohtani said was his third of the month.

Shohei Ohtani not focused on Cy Young

With Ohtani now in line to start the season as a healthy pitcher, Roberts believes he will be in the conversation for the National League Cy Young Award.

Ohtani's decorated trophy collection is without a Cy Young, and no Japanese pitcher has ever won the award. While a tantalizing opportunity, it's not what the 31-year-old has his sights set on.

"If the end result is getting a Cy Young, that's great," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton.

"Getting a Cy Young means being able to throw more innings and pitch throughout the whole season, so if that's the end result, that's a good sign for me. What I'm more focused on is just being healthy the whole year."

