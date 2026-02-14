Shohei Ohtani has Bigger Goal Than First Career Cy Young Award

Shohei Ohtani returned to pitching last season but 2026 represents the first time the Los Angeles Dodgers will get to experience his two-way prowess wire to wire.

After a methodical buildup upon returning from a second career Tommy John surgery, Ohtani is now viewed as a more traditional pitcher who shouldn't have any limitations come Opening Day. On Friday, Ohtani threw what he estimated was a third bullpen session this spring.

He's seemingly ahead of schedule as Dodgers pitchers and catchers didn't hold their first official workout at Camelback Ranch until Friday morning. It's a byproduct of Ohtani being healthy this past offseason and not needing to rehab from surgery.

Ohtani's command last year impressed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who believes the right-hander is capable of reaching another level that would likely amount to Cy Young Award consideration.

"I think there's certainly a lot more in there. Regardless of my expectations for him, his are going to exceed those," Roberts said. "I think it's fair to say he expects to be in the Cy Young conversation. But we just want him to be health and make starts. All the numbers and statistics will take care of themselves.

"Man, this guy is such a disciplined worker and expects the most from himself."

The Cy Young is one of the few awards that has eluded Ohtani in what's already been a Hall-of-Fame career. He placed fourth in voting for the 2022 American League Cy Young Award after going 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA, 2.40 FIP and 1.01 WHIP across 28 starts.

Ohtani led the AL that season with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. It's an average he matched in 14 starts for the Dodgers last season.

Shohei Ohtani not focused on Cy Young Award

While Ohtani has a competitive streak that surely would appreciate the significance of becoming the first Japanese pitcher in MLB history to ever win a Cy Young Award, that is far from his focus.

"If the end result is getting a Cy Young, that's great," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton of possibly earning hardware after a full season of pitching.

"Getting a Cy Young means being able to throw more innings and pitch throughout the whole season, so if that's the end result, that's a good sign for me. What I'm more focused on is just being healthy the whole year."

When pressed further for 2026 goals, Ohtani reiterated health is at the top of the list, believing the rest would fall into place with that.

"Just being healthy the whole year as a pitcher and a hitter, I think that's good for me obviously, but also good for the team," he said.

