Longtime Dodgers Celebrity Game Participant Dies At 48

James Van Der Beek, famous for his roles in “Dawson’s Creek” and “Varsity Blues,” passed away Wednesday at the age of 48.

Van Der Beek's family confirmed reports of his death through a statement on the actor's Instagram account.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," the statement said. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

When James Van Der Beek played in our Hollywood Stars Game in 2004, I remember this insane catch he made but more importantly, I remember how kind and friendly he was. May he rest in peace and may his family find that peace, somehow. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pn80JPzOmc — Josh Rawitch (@HOFprez) February 12, 2026

Van Der Beek battled Stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he revealed in November 2024. The actor attempted to raise awareness for the condition and was a proponent of proactive screening. Van Der Beek is survived by his wife and six children.

While he was most known for starring in Dawson’s Creek” and “Varsity Blues,” Van Der Beek amassed more than 70 credits across film and television.

“Dawson’s Creek” was a smashing success for the WB network, with the series finale garnering more than 7 million viewers. The show helped spawn careers for not only Van Der Beek but his fellow leads, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams.

James Van Der Beek's Dodgers connection

Van Der Beek was a Connecticut native, but his rise to stardom in Hollywood coincided with several trips to Dodger Stadium.

Included in that was visiting with Darren Dreifort in 2002 and playing in the 46th Annual Dodger Hollywood All-Star Game. The event also included Rob Lowe, Brooke Burke, Anthony Kiedis and Michael Clarke Duncan, among others.

Van Der Beek stole the spotlight in the celebrity game by making a leaping catch over a makeshift fence in left field to take a hit away from Lowe, a lifelong Dodgers fan.

Van Der Beek also participated in the Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium in 2005 and the following year was among those to attend the Eric Gagne LA Dodgers Dream Foundation Bowling Extravaganza.

Further ties between Van Der Beek and the Dodgers came in respective Hollywood Stars games in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2015. He also attended a 2012 event to celebrate Magic Johnson's involvement with the Dodgers ownership group that purchased the team from Frank McCourt.

Van Der Beek's last involvement with the Dodgers came in 2017, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Kiké Hernández.

