Kiké Hernández Announces Exciting Family News

The month of February was reason to celebrate for Kiké Hernández, from getting to watch Bad Bunny perform the Super Bowl halftime show to re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and most importantly becoming a father of two.

Hernández and his wife, Mariana Vicente, shared on Instagram the couple welcomed the birth of their son on Feb. 25. They previously were parents to Penélope, who was born in 2021.

"02.25.26; the day Penélope became a big sister! #SantiagoJosé #LosAmoConTó," he wrote in the caption.

Both parents shared a photo of Penélope embracing her younger brother, Santiago José. Hernández's post also included pictures of Santiago, nicknamed "Santi," sleeping in a bassinet, and what appears to be the family leaving the hospital.

Hernández has been married since December 2018. Vicente announced their second pregnancy in a post to Instagram on Aug. 12, 2025. Along with their two children, Hernández and Vicente also have dogs, Arizona and Bruce Wayne.

Arizona, a red mini goldendoodle, and Bruce Wayne, a mini Australian labradoodle, famously were part of the couple's wedding.

Kiké Hernández leaving Dodgers Spring Training

While Hernández is back with the Dodgers on a one-year contract, he is beginning the season on the injured list amid an ongoing recovery from left elbow surgery.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes suggested a midseason return, but Hernández is believed to be eyeing the end of May. He's making steady progress but is going to leave Camelback Ranch in order to join Team Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic despite not playing.

Hernández previously expressed his disappointment with not being able to represent Puerto Rico in the international tournament this year, especially with their Pool A first round games taking place in San Juan.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not specify if Hernández would remain with Puerto Rico for their entire WBC appearance, or only the first round of games. Should Puerto Rico advance to the quarterfinals, they would play at Daikin Park in Houston.

Hernández is entering his 13th MLB season and 10th with the Dodgers that has come over multiple stints. He is the all-time Dodgers postseason leader in games played (92), and ranks highly in hits (60, fourth place) and home runs (11, tied-fifth).

Hernández has re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year contract for three seasons in a row now. He last left the team in free agency following their 2020 World Series title.