What the Newest Pitching Injury Means for Dodgers Starting Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Spring Training with the knowledge that Blake Snell would be on a slower progression, but now their starting rotation is dealing with another issue as Gavin Stone has been shut down.

According to multiple reports, including by Jack Harris of the California Post, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Stone experienced trouble in his right shoulder after throwing a bullpen session last week.

Stone had an encouraging Spring Training debut as he struck out two batters over one scoreless inning in a start against the Cleveland Guardians on Feb. 24. It was his first time pitching in a game since Aug. 31, 2024.

Stone underwent right shoulder surgery that year and missed all of last season due to the prolonged recovery. He was among the candidates to be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation, in part because of Snell not expected to be available, but also due to the Dodgers needing six starters.

The current projection has Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki in the Dodgers' rotation. Emmet Sheehan likely will be part of the group as well despite initially falling behind a bit because of being sick.

Bobby Miller and Kyle Hurt are being viewed as relief pitchers this spring.

Dodgers rotation options

River Ryan

Feb 14, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher River Ryan throws bullpen during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

River Ryan is arguably the biggest beneficiary of the unfortunate setback Stone has suffered. Ryan was already in the conversation to be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation, and he could remain the frontrunner but it will entail needing to make starts.

Thus far, Ryan's lone appearance of the spring is a scoreless inning out of the bullpen on Feb. 25.

Justin Wrobleski

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski against the Cleveland Guardians during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Wrobleski is among the young Dodgers pitchers being stretched out in camp. The prudent approach could further be validated if Wrobleski is needed for the rotation.

The left-hander has thrown three scoreless innings in two Cactus League games (one start) thus far. Wrobleski has MLB experience starting and pitching out of the bullpen, with the former being his nautral role.

Ben Casparius

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Casparius is more of a dark horse candidate given his struggles when pressed into starting duty last year and usage this spring. Casparius nevertheless came up through the Dodgers farm system as a starter and could eat up innings early in the season if asked.

Landon Knack

Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landon Knack is another of the Dodgers' pitchers who has been utilized in both roles. Knack threw a scoreless inning in his first start this spring but gave up two home runs and failed to make it out of the opening frame on Sunday.

Ryder Ryan

Ryder Ryan, the older brother of River Ryan, signed a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. The right-hander has 16 games of MLB experience over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with all of them as a reliever.

He made three appearances out of the bullpen before starting in Stone's place on Monday. Beyond needing to adjust to a role as a starter, another obstacle seemingly working against Ryan is not being on the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Jackson Ferris

Feb 22, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jackson Ferris against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jackson Ferris is a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, but a theoretical candidate nevertheless. He's thrown 2.2 scoreless innings over two starts this spring.

Ferris is among a handful of Dodgers prospects who could make their MLB debut at some point during the 2026 season.