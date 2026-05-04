Dave Roberts Says Dodgers Will Have to Make Big Decision Soon Regarding Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon be getting some needed arms back into the starting rotation, giving this team more of a boost. But with this, it does mean that other guys will be moved out of the starting group, and this is expected to be a tough decision for the team.

Star left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is in the midst of his rehab assignment as he works his way back from shoulder fatigue. Getting Snell back will be huge for the Dodgers, but he will take over one of the spots in the rotation already occupied.

Most people expect either right-hander Emmet Sheehan or left-hander Justin Wrobleski to be moved out, forcing Los Angeles to make a move. The Dodgers have been adamant that Roki Sasaki won't be sent down or moved to the bullpen.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that the move could be coming soon, and that it's not something that will be easy.

“Yes, short answer,” Roberts said when asked if he was evaluating each pitcher. “But I would like to think that regardless of if Blake is coming back or not, their focus to perform at a high level is unchanged. But yeah, there’s a point where once he comes back, we’re going to have to make a decision.”

Between Sheehan and Wrobleski, the Dodgers may lean toward the left-hander, as he has put together a stronger season. Wrobleski has been excellent for Los Angeles to open the year, posting an ERA of 1.25 over 36 innings of work.

The lefty pitcher has only allowed one run over his last 27 innings of work, and he has given the Dodgers' starting rotation a needed boost. Roberts even went out of his way to praise Wrobleski after another dominant outing against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“If we get to that point it’s going to be a good conversation, a tougher conversation with someone,” Roberts said. “But I do think Justin is throwing the heck out of the baseball and he’s cemented himself as a Major League pitcher."

As for Sheehan, his 2026 season has been a little up and down to start. Overall, he has posted an ERA of 5.23 over 31 innings of work, showing some inconsistency on the mound.

This could make things a little easier for the Dodgers to make a decision once Snell does come back. Sheehan could always be moved to the bullpen, with Los Angeles using him as a middle reliever or even an opener in games.

The Dodgers are in the business of being the best team that they possibly can be, and while Sheehan has seen strong moments this year, Wrobleski has been far more consistent. Only time will tell what Los Angeles will end up doing once Snell gets back, but either way, it won't be a fun conversation for Roberts to deal with.

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