Dodgers Bolster Left-Handed Depth With Former Cardinals, Reds Outfielder

The Dodgers claimed outfielder Mike Siani off waivers from the Braves on Friday.

Siani, a left-handed hitter, had been designated for assignment Wednesday by Atlanta.

In 160 career major league games with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals from 2022-25, Siani slashed .221/.277/.270.

Siani had joined the Braves via a waiver claim in November. After spending the first six seasons of his career in the Reds' organization, Siani now joins his third organization in less than three months.

Although he's gotten looks in the major leagues in each of the last four seasons, his only experience as a big league regular came in 2024 with a rebuilding Cardinals squad.

That season, Siani played 124 games, saw time at all three outfield positions, and slashed .228/.285/.285 with two home runs, 20 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in 334 plate appearances. He led the National League with 11 sacrifice hits.

Though he profiles as a small-ball player, it's possible the Dodgers see enough potential for improvement in Siani to give him a 40-man roster spot if no other options emerge for a backup role this offseason.

The Dodgers will need to make room on their 40-man roster for closer Edwin Diaz when his three-year contract becomes official. They might also reunite with free agent outfielder Kiké Hernández this offseason. The veteran fan favorite and familiar postseason hero is recovering from elbow surgery.

Whether Siani is merely keeping a seat warm for Hernández, Diaz, or someone else remains to be seen. For now he's a Dodger, and a potential bottom-of-the order option for Dave Roberts against right-handed pitchers.

Siani has a career .235/.283/.279 slash line (.562 OPS) against righties in his career, compared to .186/.262/.247 (.509 OPS) against lefties. Siani can also be optioned to the minors, a valuable tool for the front office as they optimize their 2026 roster.

That might be the most likely outcome for Siani if he remains in the organization, but he does bring some tools that can play at the major league level.

After a May 2024 game in which he hit his first career home run, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Siani "plays the game the right way and defensively, he’s elite.”

The Dodgers' depth chart is short on elite defensive outfielders. Career minor leaguer Justin Dean often played center field late in games as a defensive replacement in September and October, before he was claimed off waivers by the Giants days after the World Series ended.

Replacing Dean wasn't the Dodgers' highest offseason priority, but Siani seems to fit the bill.

