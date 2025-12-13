Scout, Executive Who Drafted Clayton Kershaw to Dodgers Announces Immediate Retirement

It's difficult to understate the impact Logan White had on the Dodgers, first as their director of amateur scouting, then as assistant general manager.

The Dodgers were long regarded as one of baseball's best scouting teams, uncovering untapped talents from the days of Jackie Robinson and Branch Rickey in the 1940s to Hideo Nomo and Chan Ho Park in the 1990s. White, who worked for the Dodgers from 2002-14, helped extend that legacy into the present era.

In 2002, White's first draft, he used the Dodgers' 19th overall pick on first baseman James Loney — after several players who never played as many as 10 big-league games had already left the board.

In 2014, White drafted future big leaguers Alex Verdugo, Caleb Ferguson, and Brock Stewart. In between, White's acumen helped the Dodgers draft or sign Clayton Kershaw, Matt Kemp, Russell Martin, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urias, and Yasiel Puig.

Tuesday, White announced his retirement after working in the San Diego Padres' front office for the last decade.

White's announcement came after he was honored with the 2025 West Coast Scout of the Year Award at the Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Congratulations to the 2025 West Coast Scout of the Year, Logan White, on an illustrious 40+ year baseball career.



We wish you all the best in your retirement! pic.twitter.com/ub1BJcL8XT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 10, 2025

White's career in baseball spanned more than four decades and brought more than a dozen future major leaguers to Los Angeles. He was even part of the contingent that tried to sign Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers out of high school.

After helping set up the Dodgers for what became arguably the most successful decade in franchise history, White joined AJ Preller's front office and effectively did the same in San Diego.

The Padres' 2021 draft alone yielded future major league outfielders James Wood and Jackson Merrill, and pitcher River Ryan — who was subsequently traded to the Dodgers.

"After 40 years, I exit Major League Baseball with a full heart, a deep sense of pride and immense gratitude," White said (via MLB.com). "I carry with me the lessons, the memories and the relationships that have shaped my life. I'm excited to embrace the next chapter. Go fishing on a Tuesday is something I've never done, take a cruise during the Draft.

"I want to savor each moment with family and friends with the same passion I brought to the game. I leave baseball as I hoped to have lived it, with dedication, integrity and love."

While the Padres continue to enjoy the fruits of White's labor, his time Dodgers tenure will never be forgotten.

