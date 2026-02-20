Dodgers Giving Lakers Fans Opportunity to Celebrate Another Franchise Legend

The Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead schedule for the 2026 season currently calls for 24 giveaways with a heavy focus on the team's World Series win last year.

Additional Dodgers bobbleheads that planned throughout the season also celebrate newcomers Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker, rapper Ice Cube and LAFC star Son Heung-min.

Shaq bobblehead on Dodgers schedule

Another Dodgers bobblehead on the schedule that extends beyond the team is one for Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

The Shaq bobblehead will be distributed to the first 40,000 ticketed fans at Dodger Stadium, while supplies last at their point of entry, on June 20. First pitch of their Saturday home game against the Baltimore Orioles is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

It represents the first time the Dodgers have ever given away a bobblehead in honor of the former Lakers center. The design has not yet been unveiled.

O’Neal played eight seasons with the Lakers, during wich he won three of four career NBA titles. O'Neal was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2016 class.

Dodgers, Lakers connections

Over the past several seasons the Dodgers have often hosted Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium. Festivities would include current players being on hand to throw out the first pitch, an appearance by the Laker Girls and photo opportunity with one of the franchise's 17 championship trophies.

Lakers Night in 2023 was accompanied by a special ticket pack that included a Kobe Bryant Dodgers jersey set to a "Black Mamba" design.

In 2024, the Dodgers made a Kobe Bryant jersey a stadium-wide giveaway, and last year did a bobblehead of the five-time champion dressed in his Lakers uniform but holding a baseball bat. The inspiration for the Kobe bobblehead came from a picture Dodgers team photographer Jon SooHoo took of the Lakers legend on media day before the start of the 2009-10 NBA season.

Beyond theme nights and having overlapping fanbases, there are further ties between the Dodgers and Lakers with Mark Walter now being the principal owner of both teams. Walter purchased a majority stake in the Lakers from Jeanie Buss last fall.

Furthermore, Lon Rosen was just named Lakers president of business operations. Rosen has been executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Dodgers since 2012.

During Rosen's tenure, the Dodgers increased revenue each year and have led MLB in attendance since 2013.

Rosen replaced Tim Harris, who announced this week he was stepping away after more than three decades with the Lakers franchise.