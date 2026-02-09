2026 Dodgers Bobblehead Dates for Edwin Díaz, Kyle Tucker, Ice Cube & World Series Celebration

The Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled their initial promotions and giveaways schedule for the 2026 season, which currently consists of 24 bobblehead dates.

Dodgers bobblehead games are headlined by a collection of moments from their dramatic 2025 World Series win against the Toronto Blue Jays. It starts with Will Smith's game-winning home run from Game 7, which is the Dodger Stadium giveaway item on Saturday, March 28.

Also included in what the Dodgers have deemed the "Game 7 bobble series" are Miguel Rojas (May 8), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (May 27), Mookie Betts (June 19) and Max Muncy (Aug. 10).

The Dodgers also are planning a "Starter Series" of bobblehead dates for Blake Snell (May 9), Tyler Glasnow (June 6), Shohei Ohtani (Aug. 22) and Yamamoto (Sept. 5). It's presumed the inspiration and designs for those will be taken from last year's National League Championship Series.

The "Starter Series" is part of three different Ohtani bobbleheads planned, with the first such giveaway coming April 10. It is of the two-way star in a hitting pose to commemorate his three home runs from Game 4 of the NLCS. The "Greatest Game" theme returns July 8 with an Ohtani pitching bobblehead.

Clayton Kershaw may have retired after his 18th season with the Dodgers, but he remains a fixture on their bobblehead calendar in 2026 with a giveaway planned for Aug. 14. Kershaw was just announced as a new MLB analyst for NBC Sports.

Newcomers Edwin Díaz (July 29) and Kyle Tucker (July 31) are also on the Dodgers' giveaway schedule for this season. The designs for either have not yet been unveiled.

Dodgers bobbleheads in 2026 are extending beyond the team as Ice Cube (May 12), Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal (June 20) and LAFC star Son Heung-min (July 11) are being celebrated as well.

Additional Dodgers giveaways planned this season are a Hello Kitty item (April 13), gold jerseys (May 13) and World Series mystery rings (July 28), among several items.

All told, there are currently 33 items on the 2026 Dodgers giveaways schedule. Promotional items will be given out to the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance, while supplies last, at the guest’s point of entry, unless otherwise noted on Dodgers.com/promotions.

Dodgers bobbleheads scheduled 2026

Saturday, March 28: Will Smith Game 7 home run

Tuesday, March 31: Mystery bobblehead

Friday, April 10: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” hitting bobblehead

Saturday, April 25: Roki Sasaki

Friday, May 8, Miguel Rojas Game 7 home run

Saturday, May 9: Blake Snell Starter Series

Wednesday, May 27: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Game 7 final out

Friday, May 29: Alex Vesia

Saturday, May 30: Teoscar Hernández

Saturday, June 6, Tyler Glasnow Starter Series

Friday, June 19: Mookie Betts Game 7 double play

Saturday, June 20: Shaquille O'Neal

Monday, July 6: Freddie Freeman 18th inning walk-off home run

Wednesday, July 8: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” pitching bobblehead

Saturday, July 11: Son Heung-min

Wednesday, July 29: Edwin Díaz

Friday, July 31: Kyle Tucker

Monday, Aug. 10: Max Muncy Game 7 home run

Friday, Aug. 14: Clayton Kershaw

Saturday, Aug. 15: Reggie Smith "Legends of Dodger Baseball"

Saturday, Aug. 22: Shohei Ohtani Starter Series

Saturday, Sept. 5: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Starter Series

