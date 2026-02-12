The Los Angeles Dodgers recently unveiled their initial promotional and giveaways schedule for the 2026 season, which featured 24 bobblehead dates forthcoming at Dodger Stadium.

Those are headlined by a series of bobblehead giveaways that highlight key moments from the Dodgers' thrilling Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers also are celebrating their rotation with "Starter Series" bobbleheads, and Shohei Ohtani's "Greatest Game" performance from the National League Championship Series.

Along with bobbleheads and more giveaways, such as a Jackie Robinson jersey and replica World Series trophy, the Dodgers are also hosting various theme nights at Dodger Stadium throughout the 2026 season. Purchase of a special ticket packs come with an exclusive item.

Fans must purchase tickets on the respective special event ticket page to receive the giveaway item. Items listed below are not part of stadium-wide giveaways and can only be obtained through purchase of the designated ticket pack.

Back this season are popular themes such as Star Wars, Date Night, teacher appreciation and Mexican Heritage. It's possible the Dodgers add to their scheduled of special theme games at some point later in the season.

Also currently on sale to the general public are single-game tickets, with the exception of their Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26.

Dates for 2026 Dodgers special event ticket packages

Teacher Appreciation Night (Saturday, April 11 vs. Texas Rangers)

Los Angeles Dodgers Teacher Appreciation Night sweatshirt

Purchase of the special pack includes a ticket to the game and exclusive Teacher Appreciation Night crewneck sweatshirt.

Healthcare Appreciation Night (Tuesday, April 14 vs. New York Mets)

Los Angeles Dodgers Healthcare Appreciation Night jacket

Ticket pack includes a Healthcare Appreciation Night jacket.

Dodgers Date Night (Friday, April 24 vs. Chicago Cubs)

Los Angeles Dodgers Date Night blanket

Ticket package comes with a branded Date Night blanket.

Japanese Heritage Night (Monday, April 27 vs. Miami Marlins)

Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese Heritage Night jersey

In addition to a game ticket, purchase includes a Japanese Heritage Night jersey.

Women’s Night (Tuesday, April 28 vs. Miami Marlins)

Los Angeles Dodgers Women's Night quarter zip sweater

Package includes a Women’s Night quarter zip sweater.

Mental Health Awareness Night (Friday, May 8 vs. Atlanta Braves)

Los Angeles Dodgers Mental Health Awareness Night blanket

Ticket pack comes with a Mental Health Awareness blanket that features a Dodgers back-to-back World Series champions logo.

Star Wars Night (Thursday, May 14 vs. San Francisco Giants)

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Wars Night Grogu bobblehead

Purchase of ticket pack comes with an exclusive Star Wars bobblehead of Grogu.

Mexican Heritage Night (Tuesday, May 26 vs. Colorado Rockies)

Los Angeles Dodgers Mexican Heritage Night jersey

Ticket pack includes a Mexican Heritage Night jersey.

LGBTQ+ Pride Night (Friday, June 5 vs. Los Angeles Angels)

Purchase of ticket package comes with a LGBTQ+ Pride Night item.

Filipino Heritage Night (Monday, June 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays)

Ticket includes a Filipino Heritage Night item.

Hawaiian Shirt Night (Tuesday, July 7 vs. Colorado Rockies)

Ticket package comes with a 2026 Hawaiian shirt.

Black Heritage Night (Friday, July 10 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks)

Black Heritage Night item to be revealed at a later date.

Guatemalan Heritage Night (Thursday, July 30 vs. Seattle Mariners)

Ticket package comes with a Guatemalan Heritage Night item.

Salvadoran Heritage Night (Tuesday, Aug. 11 vs. Kansas City Royals)

Ticket pack comes with a Salvadoran Heritage Night item.

Korean Heritage Night (Thursday, Aug. 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers)

Purchase of the ticket package includes a Korean Heritage Night jersey.

Union Night (Saturday, Sept. 5 vs. Washington Nationals)

Ticket pack includes a Union Night item that will be unveiled at a later point.

First Responders Night (Monday, Sept. 7 vs. Cincinnati Reds)

Purchase of ticket package includes a First Responders Appreciation Night item.

Día de Los Dodgers (Tuesday, Sept. 8 vs. Cincinnati Reds)

Purchase comes with Dia de Los Dodgers Night item.

Nurses Night (Wednesday, Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati Reds)

Ticket package includes a Nurses Appreciation Night item.

