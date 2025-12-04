Dodgers Bring Back World Series Hero on $5.5 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed World Series hero and veteran, Miguel Rojas.

Rojas will return to Los Angeles after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Breaking: INF Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $5.5MM deal, sources tell @ElExtrabase. This will be Rojas’s final year as an active player.



Rojas will remain in the organization beyond 2026 in the player development department. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) December 3, 2025

The 2026 season will be the last for Rojas. He decided during the 2025 season that he will hang up his cleats after the 2026 season.

After 2026, Rojas said he will move to the player development department after this deal he recently signed.Rojas comes back to LA next season as the World Series hero.

After riding the bench for most of the playoffs, the team turned to him down 3-2 in the Fall Classic and delivered when it mattered most.

The 36-year-old is coming off a solid season for what his role was. He slashed .262/.318/.397 with 27 RBI and 25 runs scored across 317 plate appearances in 2025. Rojas also tallied seven home runs and 76 hits in the season.

Rojas will join his fifth season in LA. He started his major league career with the Dodgers back in 2014. After one season, he was traded along with Dee Gordon, Dan Haren to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Andrew Heaney, Chris Hatcher, Austin Barnes and Kiké Hernandez.

The Venezuelan native spent the next eight seasons in Miami before he joined the Dodgers right back where it all started for him in 2023. He was traded back to LA in exchange for Jacob Amaya.

Rojas may not be a big name, but he delivers for the team when it matters most and his prescense in the clubhouse is like no other. LA will need all that and then some if they want to be the first three-peat champions in a quarter century.

